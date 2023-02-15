22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 23

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior from West Hancock high school. Kale Zuehl upset the #3 ranked wrestler at the district meet to become the Class 1A District 7 champion in Ogden on Saturday.

Zale started his day with a Fall in 1:32, followed by a Major Decision in the semifinals 9-1, and then a 3-2 Decsion over Saxton of Emmetsburg. Zale, ranked #4 in the final IAwrestle rankings, is the fourth seed at IHSAA State Championships which start today in Des Moines.