Furleigh Sentenced on Possession Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 mins agoLast Updated: February 11, 2023

Noah Furleigh of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – first offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 23, 2023. Furleigh was sentenced to four days in the Winnebago County Jail, to pay a criminal fine of $250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Furleigh must obtain a substance abuse treatment and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

