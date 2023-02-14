Furleigh Sentenced on Possession Charges

Noah Furleigh of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – first offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 23, 2023. Furleigh was sentenced to four days in the Winnebago County Jail, to pay a criminal fine of $250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Furleigh must obtain a substance abuse treatment and follow through with all treatment recommendations.