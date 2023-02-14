Forest City’s Johnson punches her third ticket to state

The Forest City girls’ bowling team traveled to Waterloo yesterday looking for another team trip to the state tournament. The Indians came up one spot short, finishing in third, but senior Kali Johnson was the substate champion and advanced as an individual.

Johnson, who recently announced she was heading to Coe College next year to bowl at the college level, rolled 189, 247, and 225 for a total of 661 to win the substate and advance to state for the third straight year.

Johnson came in as one of the favorites; she came in with the highest total pins, score per game, high series, and score per series. The only category she wasn’t leading coming into the day was the high game that Charles City sophomore Isabell Crawford held.

Johnson has elevated through the Class 1A field each time she has qualified for state. As a sophomore, she finished 16th, rolling 168 and 202 for 370. Last year, she finished eighth, while her teammate finished as the runner-up. This year, Johnson had the second-best substate score and will be someone to watch at the state meet.

Kylee Kooi of Camanche was the only girl to qualify with a higher score coming in. She rolled 214, 236, and 247 for a total of 697.

The Class 1A individual tournament will take place at Maple Lanes in Waterloo starting at 9 AM on Tuesday, February 21st.