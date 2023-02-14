Feenstra Urges Biden Administration to Make E-15 Available Year-Round Permanently

Last week, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) helped send a bipartisan, bicameral letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young urging the Biden Administration to make E-15 available year-round permanently. The effort was led by Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) in the U.S. Senate.

“E-15 has the incredible potential to lower gas prices for Iowa families, support Iowa’s corn growers, and make our country energy independent again,” said Rep. Feenstra. “As the top-ethanol producing district in the nation, I am proud to work with Governor Reynolds and my colleagues in Congress to urge the Biden Administration to make E-15 available at the gas pump 365 days a year – permanently.”

In part, the lawmakers wrote, “Higher blends of ethanol like E15 are a common-sense solution to lower the cost for consumers at the gas pump and to lower vehicle emissions. As we gear up for the summer 2023 travel season, we have the production and distribution infrastructure to meet consumer demand for this lower cost and environmentally friendly fuel option. By working swiftly to finalize the Governors’ requests, you will bring much needed certainty to our corn growers, fuel retailers, and consumers to enjoy the clean-burning, lower cost benefits of year-round E15 through the 2023 summer driving season.”

On April 28, 2022, Governor Kim Reynolds, alongside several other Midwest governors, sent a letter to the EPA requesting a formal waiver to sell E-15 year-round. Per federal law, the EPA was required to approve the governors’ request within 90 days. It has been nearly 300 days since their original request with no word from the EPA.

More recently, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird joined fellow attorneys general in sending a letter to the EPA demanding that the Biden Administration respond to the governors’ request.

You can read the full letter signed by Feenstra HERE.