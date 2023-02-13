Winnebago Board Continues Discussion on Rural Recycling

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have shifted their discussions from curb recycling to a much lesser cost in single site drop off recycling. The idea of using an abandoned county shed where the recycling could be dropped off is now on the table. Supervisor Susan Smith used an example of one that she found.

Supervisor Terry Durby found another example of a recycling shed that was once a salt shed.

The board is considering a significantly lower bid because of costs to the taxpayers of the county. Currently, certain types of recycling are not actually getting recycled. These include plastic, glass, and Styrofoam. Cardboard and paper are and in Mason City, they are being converted over to insulation.

Questions have arisen on pick up times and just how much recycling will be collected from rural residents if they decide to go with the lower bid. These questions will be answered in a future meeting with the bidder which will be announced shortly.