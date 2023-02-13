Crime & PoliceNews
Perry Sentenced on Burglary Charges
Sarah Perry of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a Class D Felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on November 21, 2022. Perry was sentenced to five years in prison, to pay a criminal fine of $1,025.00, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim pecuniary damages in the amount of $40. Prison sentence and criminal fine, both suspended. Perry will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of five years. Perry was also sentenced to reside at a correctional facility for 180 days.