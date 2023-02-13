Kossuth County Board to Discuss Zoning and Summit Carbon Solutions

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 8am with a discussion on the decision to approve the purchase of a furnace for the New Emergency Management

Building. The board will also make a decision to give credit cards for the Kossuth County EMS. They will also make a decision on whether the Kossuth County EMS should apply for the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative Pilot Program.

The supervisors may appoint a Planning and Zoning Commissioner. This would relieve the Kossuth County Engineer from those duties along with ending a possible conflict of interest.

The board will hold a discussion and possibly make a decision on the approval of construction within Right Of Ways in the county. The board will meet with the Kossuth County Engineer/Zoning Administrator on the issue.

Summit Carbon Solutions Inc. will give the board an update on their project including surveying, easement acquisitions, and other developments involved in their carbon sequestration pipeline project.