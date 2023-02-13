Classic Albums Live Coming to NIACC

NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series proudly present Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023. This presentation is part of the 2022-2023 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Almost 50 years after Pink Floyd recorded Dark Side of the Moon, a hand-picked collection of world-class musicians have come together to perform the masterpiece in its entirety. Dark Side of the Moon will be performed cover-to-cover, bringing iconic tracks such as “Money,” “Time,” and “Breathe (In the Air)” to life.

Craig Martin, Toronto musician and founder of Classic Albums Live said, “Twenty million people bought this album first on vinyl, then cassette, then cd. Then one day it was on our phones. We’ve lived a life alongside this album. Dark Side of the Moon came out in 1973. It was everywhere. The album cover prism was drawn on countless school binders. We started paying attention to the sound of cash registers. Having a good stereo system was a thing. Classic Albums Live knows how to perform this album. It’s complex and full of soul. Just getting the alarm clocks together was a feat. All the little voices. Then you had to find someone that could sing ‘great gig in the sky.’ We did, and it’s joyous. The musicians care about this album. It was our flagship show in 2003. It’s the album that changed everything. It’s a masterpiece that will be remembered forever.”

Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums from the 60s and 70s and recreates them live on stage – note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians. “Think of it as a recital,” says Martin, “these albums are historic and stand the test of time.” Forgoing costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live has found success in concentrating solely on the music. “We don’t dress up or wear any sort of costume. All of our energy is put into the music. We want the performance to sound exactly like the album,” says Martin.

With 100+ shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has seen massive success in performing arts centers and theatres. Fans in Texas, Florida, California, New York and central and east coast Canada have all continued to support the series and make it a sustaining, successful show. “We created something that endures and connects. These albums are sacred to people. We deliver exactly what we promote – ‘note for note, cut for cut’ accuracy,” says Martin.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 641-422-4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at niacc.edu/boxoffice.