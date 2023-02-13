Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors to Meet

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors beginning at 10am in the Courthouse at 220 North Washington Avenue in Mason City. The board will hear from the County Auditor regarding claims and payroll.

The supervisors will hear from the Drainage Clerk in the Auditors Office regarding any current and upcoming drainage projects. Then the board will be asked to approve the clerk’s monthly report of fees.

The board will have a scheduling conflict on President’s Day which is February 20th. The courthouse will not be open due to the federal holiday. As a result, the board may move their usual Monday morning meeting to Tuesday, February 21st at 10am.

The supervisors will hear from the County Engineer who will update the board on the current state of secondary roads in the county.