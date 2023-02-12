Sunday Talk: Rowley on the Fifth Week in the Legislature

On Monday I started my day receiving a draft of a bill I recently filed for a constituent and approving another bill to be drafted. One bill is a companion to Rep. Jones’ bill in the House regarding the use of fake money or movie prop dollars. The other bill deals with state sales and use tax. Throughout the week we focused on moving bills through the legislature and meeting with constituents here at the Capitol. This week the House passed the SSA (Student Supplemental Aid) bill, SF 192, to provide an additional $107 million for our local schools. Education is the largest part of our state budget and our first priority for us in the legislature. We are required by law to pass the SSA budget within 30 days of session. Governor Reynolds signed the bill into law on Wednesday, which was fitting as STEM students from all over Iowa were in the Capitol sharing their priorities. GTR and Okoboji schools were there and I enjoyed the meet and greet we had! I also met with a large group of landowners who are for reforming the rules used for eminent domain. Joined by Senators Guth, Taylor, and Alons, we heard from these good people about their concerns and their support for SF 101, which repeals the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines. We discussed the goals for moving the bill and heard from every voice in the room. I want to thank all those folks for making the trip down and their comments to support the bill as well. HF 161 relating to the setting of a liability limit for malpractice lawsuits passed this week. The cost and accessibility of health care routinely ranks among the top issues in Iowa especially in rural Iowa. It is a key component for future economic growth as well as. Massive verdicts have affected the recruiting of health care workers and providers. It has put tremendous pressure on local hospitals and other health care providers. House File 161 sets the maximum liability limit for “non-economic” damages at $1 million for doctors and $2 million for hospitals. Limits on “non-economic” are in place in 33 other states with most well under a $1 million cap. Rural health care facilities are ill-equipped to handle sizable judgements like the recent $97 million verdict in Iowa City. Again, this only applies to “non-economic” damages leaving punitive and economic redress available with no limits. I am hopeful our hospitals can be successful as a result of passing this bill to recruit good people and provide rural Iowans the health care we need. After a long week I look forward to returning home to attend different forum events with our fellow legislators. This week I will be in Emmetsburg. I am eager to learn about your concerns and meet new faces. I receive quite a few messages from my district. I appreciate all messages regardless if we agree or disagree, because without doing this, I would not know what you are thinking. So always feel free to contact me with your questions or concerns, and if you find yourself at the Capitol, let me know. I would love to schedule a meeting with you. Thank you for this opportunity to serve, Senator Dave Rowley