The fifth week of the legislation is now in the books. We dealt with some large subjects in debate. Funding for K-12 students was one of the first things addressed in the legislative session. Education is the largest part of our state budget and is a priority for Republicans in the Iowa Senate. Recently, the Senate approved Senate File 192 to add an additional $107 million for local schools. This week, the House also passed the increase and sent it to the Governor for her signature. Governor Reynolds signed the bill into law on Wednesday. Taxpayers will be spending on average $17,068 per student, with $7,635 of that amount coming from the state general fund. The rest of the funding comes from local taxes, SAVE funds, federal funds, and other miscellaneous funds. The cost and accessibility of health care routinely ranks among the most important issues in surveys of Iowans. Rural economic growth is a continual focus for lawmakers as well; one of the key issues for rural economic growth is the availability and affordability of health care. This week the Iowa Legislature passed House File 161 to help reduce costs and increase access for health care. It works to achieve that goal by implementing a limit of $1 million for doctors and $2 million for hospitals on the amount of non-economic damages a jury may award to a plaintiff in a medical malpractice case. This does not put a lid on economic damages. This includes medical costs, remodeling of a house, loss of future income, etc. It does not limit punitive damages in the case of gross negligence. It does not deny a trial by jury since juries are a part of deciding how much to pay for medical expenses and loss of income. This reform has been a priority for medical professionals in Iowa for many years. Limits on non-economic damages exist today in 33 other states including California and several states surrounding Iowa. I was pleased to see a bill I authored advance past the subcommittee level. SF 98 would require public retirement funds to scrutinize their investments and divest from any involvement with Chinese military and government-owned companies. As one speaker on this topic said, “Why would you want to pay for the rope that hangs you?” I had plenty of visitors again and lots of conversations. I enjoyed learning about the Forest City iJag program that helps prepare students for a career in the future. I also spoke with a good-sized group of landowners who oppose the use of eminent domain for the carbon pipelines proposed to cross their property. Family Physicians visited to lobby for tort reform. Faith Baptist Bible College invited a number of legislators to share how they got into politics and how their faith guides them in their legislative decisions. Students asked stimulating questions, which prompted thoughtful discussion. It is great to see their involvement in the political process. Public forums scheduled: Forest City: Salverson Hall, 2:00 PM Fri. Feb. 17; Clarion Library, 10:30 AM Fri. Feb. 24; Belmond City Hall, 1:00 PM Fri. Feb. 24 Feel free to contact me at 641.430.0424 (cell) or [email protected]. I appreciate your input on any issues of concern.