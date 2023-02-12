Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week
In this week’s roundup: My interview with John Solomon, my meeting with the Iowa Farm Bureau, and the Ways and Means Committee field hearing. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
Midwest lawmakers ask Biden to make ethanol-heavy fuel…
Dozens of bipartisan lawmakers representing Midwestern states are calling on the Biden administration to permit the sale of more ethanol-heavy fuel year round. The demand centers around E-15, a fuel blend that contains 15 percent ethanol that has …
MY RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS
GOP Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa told DailyMail.com that he believes President Joe Biden overlooked the concerns of large swaths of the US in his speech Biden condemned China’s encroachment into US airspace in indirect terms But Feenstra knocked…
Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra discusses his backing of the new FARM Act and the need for curbing Chinese farm ownership in the United States.
Rural America Deserves Real Solutions To Opioid Epidemic
Editor’s note: this column previously appeared in the Sioux City Journal. Between July of 2021 and June of 2022, more than 107,000 Americans tragically died from a drug overdose, cementing opioids as the leading cause of death among people ages…
