Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

URGING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO MAKE E-15 AVAILABLE YEAR-ROUND

URGING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO MAKE E-15 AVAILABLE YEAR-ROUND

E-15 has the incredible potential to lower gas prices for Iowa families while helping make our country energy independent again. I am proud to work with Governor Reynolds and my colleagues in Congress to urge the Biden Administration to make E-15 available at the gas pump 365 days a year – permanently. Midwest lawmakers ask Biden to make ethanol-heavy fuel… Dozens of bipartisan lawmakers representing Midwestern states are calling on the Biden administration to permit the sale of more ethanol-heavy fuel year round. The demand centers around E-15, a fuel blend that contains 15 percent ethanol that has … Read more

thehill.com MY RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

On Tuesday night, President Biden ignored the destructive consequences of his liberal agenda and doubled down on his failed policies. I am also disappointed that he failed to mention China’s reckless purchase of American farmland and Mexico’s assault on Iowa corn growers. These are issues critical to rural America that require serious solutions and steady leadership – of which the Biden Administration lacks both. It is unfortunate that rural America is last on his list of priorities. Midwest Republican says SOTU shows Biden puts rural… GOP Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa told DailyMail.com that he believes President Joe Biden overlooked the concerns of large swaths of the US in his speech Biden condemned China’s encroachment into US airspace in indirect terms But Feenstra knocked… Read more

MY MEETING WITH THE IOWA FARM BUREAU It was great to meet with folks from the Iowa Farm Bureau earlier this week to discuss our shared priorities for the Farm Bill and our serious concerns with Mexico’s blatant violations of the USMCA. Serving on both the House Agriculture Committee and the Ways and Means Committee, I’ll continue to be a strong voice for Iowa agriculture. MY INTERVIEW WITH JOHN SOLOMON This week, I joined John Solomon to discuss the State of the Union, my work to stop China from buying American farmland, Biden’s serious overreach on WOTUS, and my bill with Senator Joni Ernst to hold illegal immigrants accountable for breaking our laws. You can read more and listen to the interview below. House AG member on China acquiring U.S. land: ‘Not only…

WAYS AND MEANS FIELD HEARING On Monday, I participated in a Ways and Means field hearing in West Virginia on the state of the American economy. Due to wasteful spending in D.C., families, farmers, and small businesses are paying more for less. It’s safe to say the state of the Biden economy is failing. I will continue to fight for policies that will get us back on track towards a more prosperous future.

RURAL OPIOID ABUSE PREVENTION ACT Last year, Senator Chuck Grassley and I introduced our Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act – which is now law – to combat the opioid epidemic in rural America. Too many families have lost a loved one to this crisis, and we are optimistic our law can make a real difference. Rural America Deserves Real Solutions To Opioid Epidemic

ONE MORE THING: CHINA’S SPY BALLOON China’s balloon deployment was nothing more than a surveillance mission to identify our military bases and infiltrate our country. I will not tolerate China’s efforts to jeopardize our national security, buy up our farmland, or threaten our families. Instead, we must hold China accountable for their reckless actions and project strong leadership on the global stage. Following classified briefing, Iowa congressman calls… WASHINGTON, D.C. – It’s not something that happens every day, but on Thursday, every member of the U.S. House of Representatives joined together on a resolution. By a vote of 419-0, members passed a resolution condemning China for the balloon.

MY WEEKLY COLUMN: IOWA FARMERS ARE THE BEST STEWARDS OF THEIR FARMLAND In this week’s column, I discuss the Biden Administration’s new harmful WOTUS rule that will cause more headaches for our agriculture community. You can read it under “Media” at Feenstra.House.Gov