James W. Schultz, Sr., 87, of Garner died Friday, February 10, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospital in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

James Willis Schultz, son of George and Ruth (Keucker) Schultz was born March 15, 1935, in Kossuth County in Iowa. He graduated from Whittemore High School in 1953. On June 10, 1956, Jim married the love of his life, June Schmeling at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Fairville, Iowa. After they were married, Jim and June lived in Whittemore, Iowa. To this blessed union, two children were born, James, Jr., and Janese. Jim was a devoted husband, father, and provider for his family. Jim worked on a drag line for a private contractor, helped his in-law’s farm, Kossuth County Maintenance Department and then the Iowa Department of Transportation in Kossuth County. In October 1972, Jim and June moved to Garner, Iowa where Jim was the supervisor for the Iowa Department of Transportation in Hancock County until he retired in March 1997. After retirement, Jim felt the need to continue to work part-time for Ag Vantage FS until 2020.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and at one time was the treasurer. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Garner Fire Department for 20 years and served three years on the Garner-Hayfield school board. Jim loved to play baseball in high school which lead into many years of playing fast pitch softball. After giving up fast pitch softball, Jim played church league softball. Golfing, fishing, and attending his grandchildren’s activities is how Jim spent much of his later years of life. Jim touched so many lives and had a heart of gold. Jaclyn, his oldest granddaughter, asked her grandfather what he was most proud of, he replied “too many things…but my grandkids and my kids…I love them all”. Dad, grandpa, Big Jim, we love you.

Jim is survived by his children, James Jr. (Kimberly) Schultz of Lisbon, Iowa and Janese Schultz Gerhardt of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Jaclyn (Schultz) and Allain, Ahern Schultz, Emily Gerhardt, Hannah (Gerhardt) and Cody Espelund, Rebecca Gerhardt, Joseph Gerhardt and Sophie Gerhardt; great-grandchildren, Meredith Allain, Emmett Espelund, Cecelia Espelund and Theodore Spain; his sister, Janice (Kenneth) Mergan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June; parents, George and Ruth Schultz; and siblings, Norman (Anna) Schultz and Charles (Shirley) Schultz.