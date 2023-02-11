Iowa Law Enforcement Will Be Out to Limit Super Bowl Deaths

There’ll be lots of parties this weekend for the big game and there will also be plenty of patrol cars on the road looking for drunk and impaired drivers. Sergeant Paul Gardner of the Iowa State Patrol says an extra enforcement effort is planned to try and get everyone home safely.

He says a study of the similar period one weekend later showed 187 deaths. Gardner says the increase in Superbowl Sunday deaths was also linked to drunk driving.

Gardner says they don’t want to see the weekend end on a bad note.

Gardner says if you are hosting a party, make sure all your guests have a way to get home if they have been drinking.