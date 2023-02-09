Ryan L. Fjelstad, age 47, died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at his home in Lake Mills, surrounded by his loving family, with the care and comfort of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

A service celebrating Ryan’s life will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Bethany Lutheran Church, 201 Franke Street in Joice, Iowa, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Cremation will follow the service, with inurnment at a later date at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, rural Joice.

Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221