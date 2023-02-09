Obits
Ronald C. Steenblock
Ronald C. Steenblock, 86, of Belmond, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond.
Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.
