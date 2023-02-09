Obits

Ronald C. Steenblock

Photo of Rita Scherb Rita Scherb45 mins agoLast Updated: February 9, 2023

Ronald C. Steenblock, 86, of Belmond, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond.

Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

 

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248

Photo of Rita Scherb Rita Scherb45 mins agoLast Updated: February 9, 2023
Photo of Rita Scherb

Rita Scherb

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button