Gov. Reynolds Statement on Biden’s SOTU

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address and Gov. Sarah Sanders’ GOP Response:

“If you want something said, ask Washington. But if you want something done, ask a Republican Governor. For too long, Washington has been creating problems and leaving it up to the states to clean up the mess. As Gov. Sanders displayed tonight, Republican-led states are leading and delivering.

“The Biden Administration has lost every sense of reality. President Biden believes the American people are naive and don’t see the crisis and chaos his administration has created. The problems that face our country require new leadership, not a reelection speech.”