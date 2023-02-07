Forest City’s Johnson signs to bowl in college

Forest City senior bowler Kali Johnson has signed her Letter of Intent to bowl in college next season. The school record holder for a bowling series announced she would bowl at COE College.

Johnson broke the record in her first meet of the 2022-2023 season, bowling a 449, which was six better than the previous record.

In her time at Forest City, the team has qualified for state twice and is currently 5-3 on the season. Her Coach Charlie Frascht has also had an impact on her.

Johnson hopes to make it back to the state for a third straight year, but the Indians have a lot of young bowlers who Johnson says are learning the ropes.

Johnson talks about the equipment and technology she will have access to at Coe.

Johnson is in for some life changes next year. Along with moving to a new town, she will also be able to focus all her time on school and bowling. She hopes to study sports management and continue bowling as long as possible.

Johnson closed by talking about the people that have impacted her life. She says everyone at the (Super Bowl) has affected her career.

Forest City’s next meet is the state qualifying meet on February 13th, when the Indians will go for the 3peat