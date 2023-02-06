Winnebago County Board to Meet

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will discuss a number of road issues along with other topics in their Tuesday morning meeting beginning at 9am .

Winnebago County Treasurer Juie Swenson will present her semi-annual report from her department. Then the board will turn their attention to a proposed sharing agreement with Hancock County. The agreement is over the housing of prisoners at the Winnebago County Jail from Hancock County.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will have the floor for the bulk of the meeting. He will discuss a bridge replacement in Buffalo Township, Section 9. Then he will review the five-year plan for road matters including repairs and resurfacing.

At 9:15am Scott Anderson will present his case for a driveway permit onto his property. The board may act on it or table it for later action. Meinders will continue discussion on a possible new driveway in the Eden Township Section 12. He will conclude his portion of the meeting with the approval of plans for a bridge project along with a notice to bidders and letting date.

Other topics to be discussed are rural recycling, the selling of IT equipment, and budgets for the new fiscal year.