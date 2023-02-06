Larry Wallace Torkelson, 88, of Forest City, Iowa, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Funeral services for Larry will be held at 11:00 AM On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, with Pastor Bob Snitzer officiating.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial with military honors will follow the service at Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685