Kossuth County Board to Meet

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 8am to first discussion and possibly make a decision on support of State Auditor’s Bill for an Act Relating to the Penalty for Public Employees and Public Officials Taking Money from a Public Employer. The board wants to make clear its position on the matter.

The board is looking into the idea of having GPS monitors on all county vehicles. This is for safety reasons in case of an emergency with county employees.

The board will also take up discussion, and possibly make a decision on a Planning & Zoning Administrator. The board would like to appoint this position before the new fiscal year budgets are decided upon.

Finally, the board will address the gravel pit agricultural land bids. The board wants to secure the availability of gravel for secondary roads in the county.