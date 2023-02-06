HCHS Announces New Gynecology Care Clinic at Britt Medical Clinic

Hancock County Health System is excited to announce a new specialty clinic: the Gynecology Care Clinic with Garth Summers, D.O. at Britt Medical Clinic.

Dr. Summers is a physician with HCHS’s network partner, MercyOne North Iowa’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic. He was raised in Portland, Oregon and became interested in medicine after his grandmother passed away from ALS. He enjoys working with people and developing meaningful relationships with his patients. He considers it a privilege to help care for his patients in so many differing capacities.

“We are excited to be able to offer women this high level of gynecologic care with Dr. Summers right here in Britt,” said Kami Ochoa, HCHS Clinic Director.

Gynecology specializes in the health of female organs. Many women start visiting a gynecologist from their early teens and are advised to visit a gynecologist annually for a checkup, and any time they have symptoms that concern them.

To schedule a gynecologic appointment with Dr. Summers at HCHS Britt Medical Clinic, call MercyOne North Iowa OB/GYN Clinic: 641-428-5100. Ask to see him at HCHS Britt Medical Clinic.

HCHS Obstetrics Shared Care

HCHS also provides obstetric care as a Shared Care Service between HCHS and MercyOne North Iowa. OB Shared Care provides obstetric patients the opportunity to schedule prenatal visits with Mary Moats-Biechler, D.O., at HCHS’s Garner Medical Clinic, then transfer their care at approximately 36 weeks to an obstetrician at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. This model of care allows the patient to continue her relationship with her local physician while establishing a relationship with the delivering obstetrician.

The program offers many advantages to patients such as decreased waiting times in the smaller, local clinic office and most importantly, shorter travel time and distance to care.

Delivering at MercyOne North Iowa Birth Center provides families peace of mind knowing they have access to advanced trained physicians and nurses, blood bank and blood products, 24/7 obstetrics emergency care, and Neonatal Intensive Care for when the unexpected happens. Learn more about all the benefits of delivering at MercyOne.

To schedule an obstetrics appointment with Dr. Moats-Biechler, call HCHS Garner Medical Clinic:

641-923-2651.