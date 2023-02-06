Hancock County Supervisors Meeting (Live)

https://meet.goto.com/750353181

(Click on the live link above to view the Hancock County Supervisors Meeting)

The meeting will cover the builder’s risk policy and coverage amounts for vestibule and roof projects. The board will also review an amended 28E agreement with Winnebago County regarding housing of Hancock County inmates.

Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, will give the County Engineer’s report on Secondary Roads, then ask the board to consider the agreement No. 2-23-HBP-S-007 and 2-23-HBP-S-008 with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

There will be a discussion on farm drainage and the allowance and disallowance of various Family Farm Credit applications.