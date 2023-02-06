Forest City Council Meeting (LIVE)

https://meet.goto.com/184962301

(Click the link above to view the city council meeting live.)

The Forest City Council will meet beginning at 7pm in the City Council Chambers of the Forest City Hall.

The council is looking to establish civil penalties for brush collected outside the City limits of Forest City. Brush collected outside of the city limits and dropped off at the city brush collection site is strictly prohibited. The first offense is not to exceed $750.00. Each repeat offense is not to exceed $1,000.00

Each day that a violation occurs or is permitted to exist constitutes a repeat offense.

The city council is exploring the possibility of a public hearing to be held on the Proposed Property Tax Levy for Fiscal Year 2024 on February 21, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The city council is welcoming public input on the proposed levy amount on that date.

The city is looking to establish a memorandum of understanding with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It will establish a framework for the City to engage in watershed support within Winnebago County. The focus of any work under this agreement will be in the Winnebago watershed and those portions of the Shell Rock, West Fork Cedar, and Upper Cedar watersheds which fall within the boundaries of Winnebago County. Any quantifiable nutrient reductions in these watersheds may be used for the benefit of the City’s nutrient reduction targets through National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permitting.

The Iowa NRS was developed to reduce excess nutrients in Iowa’s surface waters. Under the Iowa NRS, wastewater treatment plants are tasked with specific nutrient reduction goals.

The council will also look into two bids for new plow truck attachments.