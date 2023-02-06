Dennis R. Norstrud, age 86 of Thompson, IA passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – Forest City, IA.

Funeral services for Dennis will take place at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at West Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Leland, IA, with Pastor Anthony Scalisi officiating.

A visitation will also take place one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at West Prairie Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the West Prairie Lutheran Church, 40041 150 th Ave. Leland, IA 50453.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685