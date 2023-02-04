Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Ice Fishing Rated Slow Locally

Area ice fishing is in full swing, and anglers are looking at promising opportunities on the ice. They will have to deal with area weather that will be cold. Saturday may reach 32 degrees for a high, but with winds up to 11mph, the wind chills may get down to -5.

Sunday will be better with highs around 33 and northwest winds between 7 to 14mph.

NORTHWEST

9Arrowhead Lake

Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Snow cover is 5-8 inches. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Bacon Creek Lake

Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Black Hawk Lake

Ice thickness is around 13 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp with around 5 inches of snow cover. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair: Bigger fish are 10- to 12-inches. Use minnows and waxworms on a jig. Bluegill – Fair: Bite is slow to fair; catch fish up to 6- to 8-inches. Use waxworms. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting is needed; fish up to 12 inches are being picked up on waxworms and small minnows fished in 4-6 feet of water between Gunshot Hill and Denison Beach area.

Brushy Creek Lake

Ice conditions are variable; most areas are around 10-12 inches. Use caution and check ice thickness often. There are still thinner areas around standing trees and some areas near shore. The thickest ice is around 10-12 inches near the north boat ramp. Ice on the south end of the lake is thinner and more variable. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappie in 20-30 feet of water with minnows and spoons. A few fish are also being picked up using waxworms on various colored jigs. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are having luck on the north end of the lake; sorting is needed. Most fish are being picked up using spikes fished near the bottom. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye. Bite is hit-or-miss. Use minnows and a jigging spoon. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Crawford Creek Impoundment

Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8- to 10-inches with some up to 12-inches. Move around to find fish. Evenings or low light conditions may be best. Bluegill – Fair: Catch 6- to 8-inch bluegill in 10-20 feet of water using jigs and waxworms. Stay mobile to find fish. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting is needed; some fish up to 12-inches are being picked up during low light conditions.

Moorland Pond

Rainbow trout were stocked recently. Use a small hook or jig tipped with either a minnow, a piece of crawler, or small powerbaits fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Watch for open areas. Conditions are variable and can change quickly from one area to another on this lake; check ice thickness often as you move. There are areas of open water or thin ice near the big island and at a seam that starts at the Casino point area and extends northeast. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye along the dredge cuts on the east side in about 10-14 feet of water using spoons and minnows. Some have had luck in 5-6 feet of water during low light hours. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers are getting the numbers, but sorting is needed. Keepers are 8- to 9-inches. Try a small jig and waxworm. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow. Anglers are picking up good numbers along dredge cuts; sorting is needed.

Most lakes in the area have 8-16 inches of ice. The winter aeration system in Town Bay (westernmost bay) of Black Hawk Lake is in operation. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with bait. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 17 inches. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. The daily limit is 3 with no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a small minnow near vegetation in 6 to 8 feet of water. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with spikes in 2 to 4 feet of water. Best bite is early morning and near sunset. Walleye – Slow: Use a jigging spoon tipped with a minnow head in 6 to 8 feet of water near vegetation. Best bite is low light periods and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Slow: Stay mobile to find fish. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try live bait and jigs near vegetation. Use a bigger bait to avoid the small fish.

Crystal Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 17 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with bait near the dredge cut. Bluegill – Fair:

Lake Smith

Ice thickness is 16 inches. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Slow: Best bite is late afternoon.

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 16 inches. Bluegill – Slow. Yellow Perch – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with bait near vegetation.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Ice thickness is 0 to 16 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with waxworms near vegetation. Best bite is early morning and sunset. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Winter aeration systems are running at Clear Lake, Crystal Lake, Rice Lake and Silver Lake. For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Ice thickness is around 19+ inches in most areas. Deeper snow coverage has made getting around more difficult. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows are working well; some sorting may be needed.

Five Island Lake

Use caution; the lake aerator has been started up in Town Bay. Yellow Bass – Good.

Ingham Lake

Ice thickness is 19+ inches. Use caution; there is an open hole in the lake with the aerator in use. Walleye – Fair:

Lost Island Lake

Ice thickness is around 20+ inches in most places. Black Crappie – Good. Walleye – Good.

Minnewashta Lake

Ice thickness is 20+ inches. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Ice thickness is around 19+ inches. Use caution; the lake aerator is in use. This creates an open hole on the east side of the lake. Walleye – Good: Best bite is at dusk.

Spirit Lake

The lake is entirely iced over with 20+ inches in most places. The best ice is on the south end and Anglers Bay. Most accesses are clear of heaves and snow. Black Crappie – Good. Walleye – Good: Best bite is around dusk. Yellow Perch – Good: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow. Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

Ice thickness is about 19+ inches at Emerson Bay and Haywards Bay, and 17+ inches at Triboji. The bluegill bite in Little Emerson Bay and out from Triboji has been very good. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Sorting may be needed.

Most lakes have 17+ inches of ice. There is heavy snow cover on most areas, making getting around in less capable vehicles very difficult. The forecast calls for colder temperatures, snow, and increased winds. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

About 18-30 inches of ice is covering windblown snow on the impoundment. Use caution in areas with current. Check ice thickness often. Most activity is around Carvel, Howards Woods and the beach area around the campground. Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with minnows, spikes and waxworms; find deeper water with little current. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegills in backwaters. Use a small jig tipped with waxworm or spike. Walleye – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows near evening.

Decorah District Streams

Don’t forget to buy your 2023 trout fee. Brook Trout – Fair: Use midge minnow or leech patterns for fish looking to get more bang for their effort. Brown Trout – Good: Try fishing around an undercut bank or similar structure. Cloudy days and off-color water are a perfect mix for catching brown trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Rainbow trout spawn is on. Their colors are becoming brighter. Hatchery holdovers remain in the stream teasing anglers. Use small spinnerbaits or hair jigs floating past structure.

Lake Hendricks

Ice thickness is about 12 inches with snow on top. Fish activity has slowed. Bluegill – Fair: Find gills around rock reefs and drop-offs. Use a spike or waxworm about a foot off the bottom.

Lake Meyer

Ice thickness is about 12+ inches with snow on top. Best bite is evening to just past dusk. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing about 4 to 5 feet off the bottom near dark. Bluegill – Fair: Lots of lookers, but some will take a small jig tipped with a spike or waxie. Find fish around brush piles.

Volga Lake

Ice thickness is about 8-10 inches with about 2 inches of snow on top. Bluegill – Fair: Find gills around pallet beds or brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike.

Dangerously cold temperatures through Friday warming to the mid-30s by weeks end. Parking lots on wildlife management areas aren’t plowed; use care when parking on roadsides. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye on the Cedar River. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching panfish; some sorting may be needed. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow; try to find structure for best success Bluegill – Fair: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Lake Delhi

Reports of anglers catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow; try to find structure for best success.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

No reports on the Maquoketa River at this time. The river is falling and is dirty. Walleye – No Report: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

South Prairie Lake

No reports; decent sized bluegill are available. Bluegill – No Report: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

Interior river water levels have fallen; anglers are catching some walleye. Lakes in the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area have been slow to fair for panfish. Ice averages are around 6 inches; use caution and check ice thickness often. Trout streams are in excellent condition. For further information contact your local bait shop for the most recent up-to-date information. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.1 feet at Lansing and is steady. Use caution with the snow cover around the ice edges; avoid crossing areas with current. The early and late afternoon bite has been better at Shore Slough. Black Crappie– Fair: Reports of anglers catching crappie. Try live minnows to entice the bite. Bluegill – Fair: Ice anglers are doing some sorting for larger gills. Try ice jigs tipped with waxworms. Sauger – No report: Try vertical jigging with a minnow in the Lock and Dam tailwaters. Walleye – No report: Bottom bounce a jig with twister tails in the Lock and Dam tailwaters. Yellow Perch – Good: Try Shore Slough near Lansing or Village Creek ramp area to catch perch in the dredge cuts.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is down slightly at 613.7 feet at Lynxville. The late afternoon bite has been better. Use caution with the snow cover around the edges; avoid crossing ice in areas with current. Crossing Johnson Slough at Sny Magill is not recommended. Avoid the ramp area at Bussey Lake; enter at the upper end on the island road. Black Crappie – Fair: Reports of anglers catching crappie. Try live minnows to entice the bite. Bluegill – Fair: Ice anglers are doing some sorting for the larger gills. Try ice jigs tipped with waxworms. Northern Pike – Fair: Reports of nice pike near the Greymore area. Yellow Perch – Good: Try a small jig tipped with a waxworm in the vegetation along deeper backwater dredge cuts.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is near 5.5 feet at Guttenberg. Water temperature is 33 degrees in the channel. Mud Lake has been fair in the marina area. A further walk, but reports are picking up at Zollis. Avoid thin ice in the creek area leading to Zollicoffers. Black Crappie – Fair: Reports of anglers catching crappie. Try live minnows to entice the bite. Bluegill – Fair: Varied reports at Mud Lake and Bertrum Lakes. Anglers are moving often and sorting. Northern Pike – Fair: Reports of anglers catching northern pike on tip-ups/tip-downs in marina areas. Sauger – Fair. Walleye – Slow. Yellow Perch – Fair: Ice anglers are picking up some nicer perch.

Upper Mississippi River levels are down slightly. Ice has been building with last week’s colder temperatures. Check ice conditions before you go, especially with added snow cover. Anglers are moving often to find fish. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is receding at 5.5 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 8.2 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 33 degrees; the water is clear. Ice fishing is occurring in most marina areas; ice conditions are variable and can be sketchy. Bluegill – Fair: Nearly all panfish are in backwater areas for the winter which are lakes with no flowing water and hopefully deep enough to not freeze to the bottom. The edges of the ice in backwaters are poor; use caution, the ice is sketchy. Sauger – Good: If you can get out from the Olearys side, some sauger are being caught. Yellow Perch – Good: Small yellow perch are being reported with an occasional keeper. Some anglers are using minnows on tip-down rigs.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 6.1 feet at Lock and Dam 12 at Bellevue and is receding. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is around 33 degrees. The City of Bellevue Ramp is open, but ice flows may occur. Ice fishing has been reported on Pool 13, but ice conditions are variable to poor and snow may make for dangerous conditions; use caution. Bluegill – No Report: Ice is reported as sketchy; some fishing is occurring. Nearly all panfish are in backwater areas for the winter which are lakes with no flowing water and hopefully deep enough to not freeze to the bottom. Snow covered ice is dangerous; it does not always allow solid freezing of the ice. Use caution. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The Bellevue kids trout pond is open and vegetation free. It is a nice safe place to fish with kids on warmer winter days. If you plan on keeping fish please only keep two fish per child. Sauger – Good: The tailwater has opened up at Bellevue, but can be subject to ice flows. Small sauger are being reported on jig and minnow rigs. Ice flows at times have been in front of the ramp, making launching difficult. Yellow Perch – Good: Small yellow perch are being reported with an occasional keeper. Some anglers are using minnows on tip-down rigs.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at Fulton is receding at 4.9 feet,9.4 feet at Camanche, and 4.5 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is near 33 degrees. Ice flows were reported at some ramps; they might not always be usable. Ice fishing conditions are reported a sketchy. Bluegill – No Report: Ice is reported as sketchy; some fishing is occurring. Nearly all panfish are in backwater areas for the winter which are lakes with no flowing water and hopefully deep enough to not freeze to the bottom. Snow covered ice is dangerous; it does not always allow solid freezing of the ice. Use caution.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 7.6 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is 33 degrees. Bluegill – No Report: Not a lot of ice angling goes on in Pool 15 as true backwater areas are not present in this pool. Some fishing can occur in the marinas and above the dam at LeClaire; we have received no reports. The ice is in poor condition.

Ice fishing is occurring; ice is covered with snow and can be sketchy at times. Many district ramps are open, but ice flows are present near ramps at times. If you have angling questions, please call the Bellevue Fisheries Management Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 8.13 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is rising. As of Feb. 1st, the Marquette St. boat ramp was frozen in. With the rising river levels there will be unsafe ice conditions, especially along the shoreline.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.38 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to stay fairly steady over the weekend. The boat ramps at Muscatine were frozen in as of Feb. 1st. Big Timber has frozen back over, but was mostly open water last week. We have not received any reports on how thick the ice is. Unsafe ice conditions. Sauger – Slow: Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling stickbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 5.34 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has risen close to 1.5 feet the past couple of days. We have not received any reports on boat ramp conditions at Toolsboro. Unsafe ice conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 2.53 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and has risen a little over a foot the past couple days. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool this week. Unsafe ice conditions.

Tailwater stages have been on the rise the past few days. Boat ramps have frozen back in with the cold temperatures. Many of the backwater areas had open water last week and froze back up the past few days. Unsafe ice conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Unsafe ice; ice fishing is not recommended. Ice thickness is around 1 1/2 inches on most of the lake; a little thicker in the boat ramp bay, but not by much. Bluegill – Slow: A few anglers were fishing the park ponds. The pond ice thickness is about 4 inches.

Lake Belva Deer

Ice thickness in the campground bay is about 6 inches; expect ice conditions to deteriorate by the end of the weekend. Bluegill – Slow: The few anglers that have been out have kept confined to the campground bay; no activity out further than that.

Lake Darling

Unsafe ice; ice fishing is not recommended. There are still areas of open water. Ice thickness is a little over 3 inches at the ramps. Expect melting ice with the forecasted weather.

Lost Grove Lake

The ice around the edges has firmed up with the cold weather. Bluegill – Slow: Entering the late ice part of the ice fishing season. The bite is slowing down. Try waxworms fished near the bottom in 16 to 18 feet of water.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Central Park Lake

Ice thickness is about 8 inches on most of the lake. Bluegill – Slow: Most fish have been smaller. Best bite is mornings and evenings.

Coralville Reservoir

The ice is variable; areas with higher current are unsafe.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8- to 9-inches with a few larger ones mixed in. Bluegill – Fair.

Diamond Lake Pond

The pond on the east side of Diamond Lake has had a fair amount of pressure. Bluegill – Fair.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Ice thickness is 6-7 inches on most of the lake. Remember, no ice is safe ice. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Use caution; Macbride has variable ice, soft shorelines and seams. Most commonly used areas have 4-7 inches of ice; little fishing activity the past week. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing rock piles in 10-20 feet of water; size is marginal.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Ice thickness is 6-8 inches in most areas. The bite has been fairly slow, but picks up towards sunset. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair.

Union Grove Lake

Ice thickness is 7-9 inches in most areas. The aeration unit is on; there is open water at the south end of the lake out from the dam. Best bite is the last hour of light. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Most areas have locked back up this week. Check ice thickness often and take safety gear with you every time. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Corydon Reservoir

Ice thickness is not enough to support anglers.

Hawthorn Lake

Ice thickness is not enough to support anglers.

Lake Miami

Ice thickness is variable and inconsistent across the lake. Use caution and test ice thickness often.

Lake Miss (Tug Fork West)

Thin ice is present as the lake just refroze on Wednesday (Feb. 1) of this week.

Lake Sugema

The lake is about 50% open water. Ice thickness is variable in the other areas and is not enough to support anglers.

Lake Wapello

The lake was open water recently; the ice thickness is not enough to support anglers.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.28 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Ice thickness varies across the lake. There is open water in the main lake and around Bridgeview. There has been very little fishing pressure due to ice variability; the current ice thickness is not enough to support anglers. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – No Report: Some anglers have been fishing in the South Fork area and in Buck Creek. Use caution; the ice thickness varies. Walleye – No Report: There is now a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. This was effective January 1st. All walleyes measuring less than 15 inches must be immediately released unharmed.

Red Haw Lake

Ice thickness is not enough to support anglers. Visitors are asked to avoid the campground area.

Most area lakes have thin ice; ice thickness varies across each lake. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Beaver Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills mid-lake in the trees in 15-18 feet of water and on the top of the drop-off to the deepest water on the lower part of the lake.

Big Creek Lake

As of Feb. 1, Big Creek Lake had ice thickness averaging 11 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging minnows or waxworms on glow jigs over brush piles on the upper half of the lake and along the roadbed out from the Ensign Shelter on the east shore. Best bite is in the morning and early evening.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Triumph Park West

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

As of Feb. 1, ponds and lakes in Central Iowa have 8-11 inches of ice. For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Arrowhead Pond

Ice thickness is 8 inches. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill fishing has been good this week using waxworms. Fish average 8 inches.



Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try similar size tackle used for bluegill and crappie. Nightcrawlers, minnows, and waxworms are good live bait options. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield has a large year class of 9-inch black crappie. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fiar: Fishing has been good for 7-inch bluegills.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita has a good year class of black crappie averaging 9-inches. Bluegills average 8-inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite is light; anglers are finding fish suspended close to deep tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Target the tree piles in the north arm of the lake.

Meadow Lake

Expect to catch 10- to 12-inch black crappies and 8-inch bluegill this winter. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing late afternoon to catch 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill – Slow: Target the cedar tree piles in the lake to catch 8-inch bluegill.

Prairie Rose Lake

Fish surveys show a large number of 10- to 12-inch black crappie. Bluegills will be 8.5- to 9-inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie have been tough to catch during mid-day. Best bite is early morning and late afternoon. Bluegill – Fair: Fishing has slowed some this week. Anglers willing to fish most of the day will take home a nice mess of fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: If you are fishing a brush pile, you will catch an occasional largemouth bass.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake has a good number of 8- to 10-inch black crappie with a smaller percentage of larger fish. Bluegill are 7- to 8-inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report finding crappies north of the pontoon area in tree piles. Best bite is late afternoon using minnows. Bluegill – Slow: Sorting is needed for 7.5-to-8-inch bluegill.

Ice conditions have improved this week. Lakes in the district have 5 to 8inches of ice. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Large area of open water expands from the campground to near the beach area.

Little River Watershed Lake

Large area of open water on the south end of the lake. Open water just south of the campground. Ice thickness is about 6-7 inches off the Paul Vaughn boat ramp.

Three Mile Lake

Open water on the south end and along the roadbed off the main boat ramp. Ice thickness is about 8 inches off the north boat ramp.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Ice thickness is about 8 inches off the east boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try using jigs tipped with a minnow or waxworm fished in the upper end of the reservoir to catch crappie of all sizes. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a waxworm in the upper end of the reservoir.

Most Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 0-8 inches. There are areas of thin ice around areas that were open last week. Use extreme caution if venturing out ice fishing and drill many test holes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.