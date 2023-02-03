HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING: (VIDEO) Autumn Stonecypher, West Fork senior

The seeds are just numbers to West Fork senior Autumn Stonecypher. She came into the IGHSAU state tournament seeded 22nd. After pinning the 11th-seeded wrestler, Addison Appelhans, from Anamosa in the first round, there was no stopping Stonecypher from reaching the medal stand. Stonecypher will wrestle for 7th place around 12:30 PM Friday.

Tournament matches

RD 1 – Win by fall over #11 in 2:52

RD 2 – lose by fall in 3:08 to #6

CONS 2 – Win by fall over #21 in 5:15

CONS 3 – Win by fall over #19 1:28

CONS 4 – Win by fall over #10 in 2:58

CONS 5 – Lose by DEC 7-2 to #6 (the same girl she lost RD 2)

7th/8th – TBD

FULL INTERVIEW: