HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING: DAY 2 SESSION 1 RECAP

SEMIFINALS

WINNERS IN BLUE TO FINALS, LOSERS IN BLACK TO CONSOLATION ROUND 6

North Central (4) Mariah Michel 100 20-5 SO Raccoon River (1) Katie Bisconglia 100 44-0 FR Dec 6-0 Osage (2) Gable Hemann 100 43-2 SO Waukon (3) Mia Kurth 100 34-5 JR Fall 2:41 Mason City (7) Layla Phillips 105 39-4 JR Bettendorf (6) Taylor Strief 105 35-3 FR Dec 9-7 Osage (1) Jalynn Goodale 110 33-0 SR Vinton-Shellsburg (4) Bree Swenson 110 4-4 JR Fall 4:53

CONSOLATION ROUND 4

WINNERS IN BLUE TO CONSOLATION ROUND 5 AND WILL MEDAL; LOSERS IN BLACK ARE OUT.

West Fork (22) Autumn Stonecypher 125 37-14 SR Des Moines Public (10) Simone Standifer 125 26-6 SO Fall 2:58 Osage (13) Annaliese Arciniega 135 39-17 SO Spencer (8) Shaylee Sutherland 135 41-7 SO Fall 1:40 Mason City (7) Kyleigh James 140 38-8 JR Decorah McKenzie Tollefson 140 26-10 So Dec 5-2

CONSOLATION ROUND 5

WINNERS IN BLUE TO CONSOLATION ROUND 6, LOSER TO 7TH/8TH PLACE MATCH.

West Fork (22) Autumn Stonecypher 125 37-14 SR Bellevue Adess Leibfried 125 31-6 SR Dec 7-2 Mason City (7) Kyleigh James 140 38-8 JR Anamosa Emily Watters 140 45-10 SR Dec 12-8

CONSOLATION ROUND 6

WINNERS IN BLUE TO 3RD/4TH MATCH, LOSERS TO 5TH/6TH MATCH

North Central (4) Mariah Michel 100 20-5 SO Cedar Rapids, Praire Myah Rausch 100 2-0 DEC Osage (1) Jalynn Goodale 110 33-0 SR Western Iowa Kacy Miller 110 9-8 DEC

7th/8th PLACING MATCHES