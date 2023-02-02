Wind Chill Advisory WIND CHILL ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING: Day 1 Session 1 Recap

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal21 mins agoLast Updated: February 2, 2023

History was made today in Coralville, the first-ever girls traditional wrestling tournament.

Girls from Algona, North Central, Mason City, Osage, West Fork, and Clear Lake are all competing today.

FIRST ROUND

Algona (9) Harley Tobin 100 22-4 JR Win Lose South Central Calhoun (24) Kourtney King 100 20-12 FR Fall 1:10
North Central (4) Mariah Michel 100 17-5 SO Win Lose Iowa City, Liberty (29) Taylor Cavanh 100 17-16 FR Fall 1:57
Osage (2) Gable Hemann 100 40-2 SO Win Loser North Fayette Valley (31) Macy Rose 100 4-18 SO Fall :36
Mason City (7) Layla Phillips 105 36-4 JR Win Lose East Buchanan (26) Valeria Torres 105 29-23 SO Fall 1:27
Osage (22) Alexis Kolbet 105 28-21 FR Lose Win Carroll (11) Julia Kanne 105 22-4 JR Fall 1:27
Mason City (20) Lila Sheehan 110 29-8 SO Lose Win Oelwein (13) Ryley Hartman 110 31-9 SO Fall 1:19
Osage (1) Jalynn Goodale 110 30-0 SR Win Lose (32) Isabella Smith 110 15-24 FR Fall .20
North Central (14) Emma Hall 110 20-6 Lose Win Lewis Central (19)Cierra Elderbaum 110 34-7 FR Fall 5.28
Mason City (29) Kamina Munson 115 28-21 JR Lose Win Central in Elkader (4) Reese Berns 115 35-8 SO Fall 3:47
Osage (7) Maddie Swenson 115 36-7 SO Win Lose Sioux City West (26) Melonie Barillas 115 16-12 SR Fall 3:47
Algona (23) Abbe Gorham 125 20-5 SO Lose Win Des Moines Public (10) Simone Standifer 125 24-5 SO SV 3-1
West Fork (22) Autumn Stonecypher 125 34-13 SR Win Lose Anamosa (11) Addison Appelhans 125 31-13 SO Fall 2:52
Mason City (19) Alexis Hoeft 130 37-8 SR Lose Win West Delaware, Man (14) Kylee Shoop 130 32-6 SO Fall :58
Osage (13) Annaliese Arciniega 135 36-16 SO Win Lose Denison-Schleswig (20) Angie Rivera 135 18-9 FR Dec 9-1
Mason City (7) Kyleigh James 140 38-8 JR Win Lose New Hampton-TV (26) Kiera Myers 140 29-16 FR Fall 1:28
Osage (20) Katelynn Huesbsch 140 31-19 SR Lose Win Wilton (13) Kaydence Boorn 140 25-5 SO Dec 4-1
Mason City (23) Kallie Gibbons 145 28-10 SO Lose Win Gilbert (10) Alex Harswick 145 26-4 SR Dec 7-1
Clear Lake (20) Olivia Fausnaugh 155 32-14 SR Lose Win Fort Dodge (13) Maddie Puils 155 16-6 Dex 3-0
West Fork (19) Joslyn Bordwell 155 26-11 SR Lose Win Pella (14) Emmalee Spurgeon 155 36-4 JR FALL 1:37
Osage (7) Leah Grimm 170 35-4 SR Win Loser Waterloo West (26) Lydia Parkhurst 170 13-16 JR Fall 3:15
Mason City (29) Taryn Boehmer 190 32-18 FR Lose Win Independence (4) Rachel Eddy 190 27-2 SR Fall 5:50
Osage (23) Emma Schipper 235 25-18 SO Lose Win Central Dewitt (10) Averyia Binnion 235 17-3 JR Fall 3:26

Championship Second Round

North Central (4) Mariah Michel 100 17-5 SO Win Lose Fort Madison (13) Hailey Kemper 100 20-8 SO FALL 3:24
Osage (2) Gable Hemann 100 40-2 SO Win Lose Waverly-Shell Rock (15) Amber Hoth 100 38-8 JR Fall 3:00
Algona (9) Harley Tobin 100 22-4 JR Win Lose Newton (8) Elizabeth Elliot 100 18-3 SR Fall 4:41
Mason City (7) Layla Phillips 105 36-4 JR Win Lose DCG (10) Ava Gannon 105 12-2 JR Fall :36
Osage (1) Jalynn Goodale 110 30-0 SR Win Lose Humboldt (16) Sophia Harris 110 JR Fall :21
Osage (7) Maddie Swenson 115 36-7 SO Lose Win Sioux City North Molly Sek 115 31-4 JR TECH 20-4
West Fork (22) Autumn Stonecypher 125 34-13 SR Lose Win Bellevue Adessa Leibfried 125 29-5 SR Fall 3:08
Osage (13) Annaliese Arciniega 135 36-16 SO Lose Win Ankeny Dana Cleveland 135 36-4 JR FALL 2:24
Mason City (7) Kyleigh James 140 38-8 JR Win Lose Mid-Priaire Grace Conway 140 27-17 SR FALL 3:05
Osage (7) Leah Grimm 170 35-4 SR Lose Win SWAT Valykria Grace Britten 170 36-1 JR FALL 4:47

Consolation First Round

Loser eliminated

Osage (22) Alexis Kolbet 105 28-21 FR Win Lose Waukon Faith Cooper 105 25-16 SO Fall 5:04
Mason City (20) Lila Sheehan 110 29-8 SO Win Lose Dubque Senior Kenedy Stolk 110 24-14 JR Fall 5:03
North Central (14) Emma Hall 110 20-6 JR Win Lose Baxter Johnelle Gliem 110 10-12 FR Fall :52
Mason City (29) Kamina Munson 115 28-21 JR Win Lose Spencer Kailee Spencer 115 27-7 SO Fall 1:39
Algona (23) Abbe Gorham 125 20-5 SO Win Lose Grinnell Ail Wood 125 25-15 JR Fall 3:19
Mason City (19) Alexis Hoeft 130 37-8 SR Win Lose Sumner-Fredricksburg Ella Pitz 130 24-21 SO Fall :09
Osage (20) Katelynn Huesbsch 140 31-19 SR Lose Win Manson-Northwest Lucy Kohnen 140 17-11 SO Fall 3:38
Mason City (23) Kallie Gibbons 145 28-10 SO Win Lose Dubque Senior Jolee Strohmeyer 145 24-13 FR SV 6-5
Clear Lake (20) Olivia Fausnaugh 155 32-14 SR Lose Win Denison-Schlswig Clare Miller 155 20-10 SR SV 10-8
West Fork (19) Joslyn Bordwell 155 26-11 SR Win Lose Mount Vernon Gracie Pickney 155 24-12 FR Fall 3:19
Mason City (29) Taryn Boehmer 190 32-18 FR Win Lose Ottumwa Delilah Subsin 190 18-8 FR Fall 3:28
Osage (23) Emma Schipper 235 25-18 SO Lose Win West Marshall Elizabeth Kalinay 25 24-18 SO Fall 3:00

Area Eliminated girls

ELIMINATED
Osage (20) Katelynn Huesbsch 140 31-20 SR
Clear Lake (20) Olivia Fausnaugh 155 32-15 SR
Osage (23) Emma Schipper 235 25-19 SO

Quarterfinals

North Central (4) Mariah Michel 100 17-5 SO
Osage (2) Gable Hemann 100 40-2 SO
Algona (9) Harley Tobin 100 22-4 JR
Mason City (7) Layla Phillips 105 36-4 JR
Osage (1) Jalynn Goodale 110 30-0 SR
Mason City (7) Kyleigh James 140 38-8 JR

Consolation Round 2 – Live on KIOW 107.3 FM at 5:00 PM

Osage (22) Alexis Kolbet 105 28-21 FR
North Central (14) Emma Hall 110 20-6 JR
Osage (7) Maddie Swenson 115 36-7 SO
Mason City (29) Kamina Munson 115 28-21 JR
Algona (23) Abbe Gorham 125 20-5 SO
West Fork (22) Autumn Stonecypher 125 34-13 SR
Mason City (19) Alexis Hoeft 130 37-8 SR
Osage (13) Annaliese Arciniega 135 36-16 SO
Mason City (23) Kallie Gibbons 145 28-10 SO
Osage (7) Leah Grimm 170 35-4 SR
Mason City (29) Taryn Boehmer 190 32-18 FR

Top 30 Teams

1 Waverly-Shell Rock Waverly-Shell Rock, IA (GET) WSR 9 46.0
2 East Buchanan East Buchanan, IA (GET) EABU 8 43.0
3 Decorah Decorah, IA (GET) DECO 10 42.0
4 Lewis Central Lewis Central, IA (GET) LECE 8 39.0
5 Cedar Falls Cedar Falls, IA (GET) CEFA 9 37.0
6 Osage Osage, IA (GET) OSAG 8 30.0
7 Mason City Mason City, IA (GET) MACI 7 29.0
8 Anamosa Anamosa, IA (GET) ANAM 7 28.5
9 Ridge View Ridge View, IA (GET) RIVI 6 28.0
9 S.W.A.T. Valkyrie S.W.A.T. Valkyrie, IA (GET) SWAT 5 28.0
11 Raccoon River-Northwest Raccoon River-Northwest, IA (GET) RRNW 6 27.0
12 Missouri Valley Missouri Valley, IA (GET) MIVA 6 24.0
12 Prairie, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids, IA (GET) PCR 5 24.0
12 Spencer Spencer, IA (GET) SPEN 7 24.0
12 Vinton-Shellsburg Vinton-Shellsburg, IA (GET) VISH 5 24.0
16 Southeast Polk Southeast Polk, IA (GET) SEPK 7 23.5
17 Ames Ames, IA (GET) AMES 5 23.0
17 Bettendorf Bettendorf, IA (GET) BETT 6 23.0
17 Independence Independence, IA (GET) INDE 5 23.0
20 Charles City Charles City, IA (GET) CHCI 5 20.0
20 Mid-Prairie Mid-Prairie, IA (GET) MIPR 5 20.0
20 Williamsburg Williamsburg, IA (GET) WILL 3 20.0
23 North Scott North Scott, IA (GET) NOSC 3 19.0
23 Valley, West Des Moines Valley, West Des Moines, IA (GET) VWDM 3 19.0
25 Des Moines Public Schools Des Moines Public Schools, IA (GET) DMPS 4 18.0
25 Perry Perry, IA (GET) PERR 6 18.0
25 South Winneshiek South Winneshiek, IA (GET) SOWI 4 18.0
28 Epworth, Western Dubuque Epworth, Western Dubuque, IA (GET) EWD 5 17.0
28 Nevada Nevada, IA (GET) NEVA 3 17.0
30 Ankeny Ankeny, IA (GET) ANKE 8 16.0
