Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING: Day 1 Session 1 Recap
History was made today in Coralville, the first-ever girls traditional wrestling tournament.
Girls from Algona, North Central, Mason City, Osage, West Fork, and Clear Lake are all competing today.
FIRST ROUND
|Algona
|(9) Harley Tobin
|100
|22-4
|JR
|Win
|Lose
|South Central Calhoun
|(24) Kourtney King
|100
|20-12
|FR
|Fall 1:10
|North Central
|(4) Mariah Michel
|100
|17-5
|SO
|Win
|Lose
|Iowa City, Liberty
|(29) Taylor Cavanh
|100
|17-16
|FR
|Fall 1:57
|Osage
|(2) Gable Hemann
|100
|40-2
|SO
|Win
|Loser
|North Fayette Valley
|(31) Macy Rose
|100
|4-18
|SO
|Fall :36
|Mason City
|(7) Layla Phillips
|105
|36-4
|JR
|Win
|Lose
|East Buchanan
|(26) Valeria Torres
|105
|29-23
|SO
|Fall 1:27
|Osage
|(22) Alexis Kolbet
|105
|28-21
|FR
|Lose
|Win
|Carroll
|(11) Julia Kanne
|105
|22-4
|JR
|Fall 1:27
|Mason City
|(20) Lila Sheehan
|110
|29-8
|SO
|Lose
|Win
|Oelwein
|(13) Ryley Hartman
|110
|31-9
|SO
|Fall 1:19
|Osage
|(1) Jalynn Goodale
|110
|30-0
|SR
|Win
|Lose
|(32) Isabella Smith
|110
|15-24
|FR
|Fall .20
|North Central
|(14) Emma Hall
|110
|20-6
|Lose
|Win
|Lewis Central
|(19)Cierra Elderbaum
|110
|34-7
|FR
|Fall 5.28
|Mason City
|(29) Kamina Munson
|115
|28-21
|JR
|Lose
|Win
|Central in Elkader
|(4) Reese Berns
|115
|35-8
|SO
|Fall 3:47
|Osage
|(7) Maddie Swenson
|115
|36-7
|SO
|Win
|Lose
|Sioux City West
|(26) Melonie Barillas
|115
|16-12
|SR
|Fall 3:47
|Algona
|(23) Abbe Gorham
|125
|20-5
|SO
|Lose
|Win
|Des Moines Public
|(10) Simone Standifer
|125
|24-5
|SO
|SV 3-1
|West Fork
|(22) Autumn Stonecypher
|125
|34-13
|SR
|Win
|Lose
|Anamosa
|(11) Addison Appelhans
|125
|31-13
|SO
|Fall 2:52
|Mason City
|(19) Alexis Hoeft
|130
|37-8
|SR
|Lose
|Win
|West Delaware, Man
|(14) Kylee Shoop
|130
|32-6
|SO
|Fall :58
|Osage
|(13) Annaliese Arciniega
|135
|36-16
|SO
|Win
|Lose
|Denison-Schleswig
|(20) Angie Rivera
|135
|18-9
|FR
|Dec 9-1
|Mason City
|(7) Kyleigh James
|140
|38-8
|JR
|Win
|Lose
|New Hampton-TV
|(26) Kiera Myers
|140
|29-16
|FR
|Fall 1:28
|Osage
|(20) Katelynn Huesbsch
|140
|31-19
|SR
|Lose
|Win
|Wilton
|(13) Kaydence Boorn
|140
|25-5
|SO
|Dec 4-1
|Mason City
|(23) Kallie Gibbons
|145
|28-10
|SO
|Lose
|Win
|Gilbert
|(10) Alex Harswick
|145
|26-4
|SR
|Dec 7-1
|Clear Lake
|(20) Olivia Fausnaugh
|155
|32-14
|SR
|Lose
|Win
|Fort Dodge
|(13) Maddie Puils
|155
|16-6
|Dex 3-0
|West Fork
|(19) Joslyn Bordwell
|155
|26-11
|SR
|Lose
|Win
|Pella
|(14) Emmalee Spurgeon
|155
|36-4
|JR
|FALL 1:37
|Osage
|(7) Leah Grimm
|170
|35-4
|SR
|Win
|Loser
|Waterloo West
|(26) Lydia Parkhurst
|170
|13-16
|JR
|Fall 3:15
|Mason City
|(29) Taryn Boehmer
|190
|32-18
|FR
|Lose
|Win
|Independence
|(4) Rachel Eddy
|190
|27-2
|SR
|Fall 5:50
|Osage
|(23) Emma Schipper
|235
|25-18
|SO
|Lose
|Win
|Central Dewitt
|(10) Averyia Binnion
|235
|17-3
|JR
|Fall 3:26
Championship Second Round
|North Central
|(4) Mariah Michel
|100
|17-5
|SO
|Win
|Lose
|Fort Madison
|(13) Hailey Kemper
|100
|20-8
|SO
|FALL 3:24
|Osage
|(2) Gable Hemann
|100
|40-2
|SO
|Win
|Lose
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|(15) Amber Hoth
|100
|38-8
|JR
|Fall 3:00
|Algona
|(9) Harley Tobin
|100
|22-4
|JR
|Win
|Lose
|Newton
|(8) Elizabeth Elliot
|100
|18-3
|SR
|Fall 4:41
|Mason City
|(7) Layla Phillips
|105
|36-4
|JR
|Win
|Lose
|DCG
|(10) Ava Gannon
|105
|12-2
|JR
|Fall :36
|Osage
|(1) Jalynn Goodale
|110
|30-0
|SR
|Win
|Lose
|Humboldt
|(16) Sophia Harris
|110
|JR
|Fall :21
|Osage
|(7) Maddie Swenson
|115
|36-7
|SO
|Lose
|Win
|Sioux City North
|Molly Sek
|115
|31-4
|JR
|TECH 20-4
|West Fork
|(22) Autumn Stonecypher
|125
|34-13
|SR
|Lose
|Win
|Bellevue
|Adessa Leibfried
|125
|29-5
|SR
|Fall 3:08
|Osage
|(13) Annaliese Arciniega
|135
|36-16
|SO
|Lose
|Win
|Ankeny
|Dana Cleveland
|135
|36-4
|JR
|FALL 2:24
|Mason City
|(7) Kyleigh James
|140
|38-8
|JR
|Win
|Lose
|Mid-Priaire
|Grace Conway
|140
|27-17
|SR
|FALL 3:05
|Osage
|(7) Leah Grimm
|170
|35-4
|SR
|Lose
|Win
|SWAT Valykria
|Grace Britten
|170
|36-1
|JR
|FALL 4:47
Consolation First Round
Loser eliminated
|Osage
|(22) Alexis Kolbet
|105
|28-21
|FR
|Win
|Lose
|Waukon
|Faith Cooper
|105
|25-16
|SO
|Fall 5:04
|Mason City
|(20) Lila Sheehan
|110
|29-8
|SO
|Win
|Lose
|Dubque Senior
|Kenedy Stolk
|110
|24-14
|JR
|Fall 5:03
|North Central
|(14) Emma Hall
|110
|20-6
|JR
|Win
|Lose
|Baxter
|Johnelle Gliem
|110
|10-12
|FR
|Fall :52
|Mason City
|(29) Kamina Munson
|115
|28-21
|JR
|Win
|Lose
|Spencer
|Kailee Spencer
|115
|27-7
|SO
|Fall 1:39
|Algona
|(23) Abbe Gorham
|125
|20-5
|SO
|Win
|Lose
|Grinnell
|Ail Wood
|125
|25-15
|JR
|Fall 3:19
|Mason City
|(19) Alexis Hoeft
|130
|37-8
|SR
|Win
|Lose
|Sumner-Fredricksburg
|Ella Pitz
|130
|24-21
|SO
|Fall :09
|Osage
|(20) Katelynn Huesbsch
|140
|31-19
|SR
|Lose
|Win
|Manson-Northwest
|Lucy Kohnen
|140
|17-11
|SO
|Fall 3:38
|Mason City
|(23) Kallie Gibbons
|145
|28-10
|SO
|Win
|Lose
|Dubque Senior
|Jolee Strohmeyer
|145
|24-13
|FR
|SV 6-5
|Clear Lake
|(20) Olivia Fausnaugh
|155
|32-14
|SR
|Lose
|Win
|Denison-Schlswig
|Clare Miller
|155
|20-10
|SR
|SV 10-8
|West Fork
|(19) Joslyn Bordwell
|155
|26-11
|SR
|Win
|Lose
|Mount Vernon
|Gracie Pickney
|155
|24-12
|FR
|Fall 3:19
|Mason City
|(29) Taryn Boehmer
|190
|32-18
|FR
|Win
|Lose
|Ottumwa
|Delilah Subsin
|190
|18-8
|FR
|Fall 3:28
|Osage
|(23) Emma Schipper
|235
|25-18
|SO
|Lose
|Win
|West Marshall
|Elizabeth Kalinay
|25
|24-18
|SO
|Fall 3:00
Area Eliminated girls
|ELIMINATED
|Osage
|(20) Katelynn Huesbsch
|140
|31-20
|SR
|Clear Lake
|(20) Olivia Fausnaugh
|155
|32-15
|SR
|Osage
|(23) Emma Schipper
|235
|25-19
|SO
Quarterfinals
|North Central
|(4) Mariah Michel
|100
|17-5
|SO
|Osage
|(2) Gable Hemann
|100
|40-2
|SO
|Algona
|(9) Harley Tobin
|100
|22-4
|JR
|Mason City
|(7) Layla Phillips
|105
|36-4
|JR
|Osage
|(1) Jalynn Goodale
|110
|30-0
|SR
|Mason City
|(7) Kyleigh James
|140
|38-8
|JR
Consolation Round 2 – Live on KIOW 107.3 FM at 5:00 PM
|Osage
|(22) Alexis Kolbet
|105
|28-21
|FR
|North Central
|(14) Emma Hall
|110
|20-6
|JR
|Osage
|(7) Maddie Swenson
|115
|36-7
|SO
|Mason City
|(29) Kamina Munson
|115
|28-21
|JR
|Algona
|(23) Abbe Gorham
|125
|20-5
|SO
|West Fork
|(22) Autumn Stonecypher
|125
|34-13
|SR
|Mason City
|(19) Alexis Hoeft
|130
|37-8
|SR
|Osage
|(13) Annaliese Arciniega
|135
|36-16
|SO
|Mason City
|(23) Kallie Gibbons
|145
|28-10
|SO
|Osage
|(7) Leah Grimm
|170
|35-4
|SR
|Mason City
|(29) Taryn Boehmer
|190
|32-18
|FR
Top 30 Teams
|1
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|Waverly-Shell Rock, IA (GET)
|WSR
|9
|46.0
|2
|East Buchanan
|East Buchanan, IA (GET)
|EABU
|8
|43.0
|3
|Decorah
|Decorah, IA (GET)
|DECO
|10
|42.0
|4
|Lewis Central
|Lewis Central, IA (GET)
|LECE
|8
|39.0
|5
|Cedar Falls
|Cedar Falls, IA (GET)
|CEFA
|9
|37.0
|6
|Osage
|Osage, IA (GET)
|OSAG
|8
|30.0
|7
|Mason City
|Mason City, IA (GET)
|MACI
|7
|29.0
|8
|Anamosa
|Anamosa, IA (GET)
|ANAM
|7
|28.5
|9
|Ridge View
|Ridge View, IA (GET)
|RIVI
|6
|28.0
|9
|S.W.A.T. Valkyrie
|S.W.A.T. Valkyrie, IA (GET)
|SWAT
|5
|28.0
|11
|Raccoon River-Northwest
|Raccoon River-Northwest, IA (GET)
|RRNW
|6
|27.0
|12
|Missouri Valley
|Missouri Valley, IA (GET)
|MIVA
|6
|24.0
|12
|Prairie, Cedar Rapids
|Prairie, Cedar Rapids, IA (GET)
|PCR
|5
|24.0
|12
|Spencer
|Spencer, IA (GET)
|SPEN
|7
|24.0
|12
|Vinton-Shellsburg
|Vinton-Shellsburg, IA (GET)
|VISH
|5
|24.0
|16
|Southeast Polk
|Southeast Polk, IA (GET)
|SEPK
|7
|23.5
|17
|Ames
|Ames, IA (GET)
|AMES
|5
|23.0
|17
|Bettendorf
|Bettendorf, IA (GET)
|BETT
|6
|23.0
|17
|Independence
|Independence, IA (GET)
|INDE
|5
|23.0
|20
|Charles City
|Charles City, IA (GET)
|CHCI
|5
|20.0
|20
|Mid-Prairie
|Mid-Prairie, IA (GET)
|MIPR
|5
|20.0
|20
|Williamsburg
|Williamsburg, IA (GET)
|WILL
|3
|20.0
|23
|North Scott
|North Scott, IA (GET)
|NOSC
|3
|19.0
|23
|Valley, West Des Moines
|Valley, West Des Moines, IA (GET)
|VWDM
|3
|19.0
|25
|Des Moines Public Schools
|Des Moines Public Schools, IA (GET)
|DMPS
|4
|18.0
|25
|Perry
|Perry, IA (GET)
|PERR
|6
|18.0
|25
|South Winneshiek
|South Winneshiek, IA (GET)
|SOWI
|4
|18.0
|28
|Epworth, Western Dubuque
|Epworth, Western Dubuque, IA (GET)
|EWD
|5
|17.0
|28
|Nevada
|Nevada, IA (GET)
|NEVA
|3
|17.0
|30
|Ankeny
|Ankeny, IA (GET)
|ANKE
|8
|16.0