Another Artic Blast Tonight

We are not even sure if the groundhog actually bothered to come out of his burrow today after he got word of tonight’s weather forecast. The area is going under a Wind Chill Advisory beginning at 6pm this evening and continuing until 9am on Friday.

Breezy north to northwest winds which may see gusts as high as 25 to 35 mph will proceed a cold front that will usher in a brief period of bitter cold temperatures tonight and into Friday. The worst of conditions will be near midnight tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the single digits and teens below zero. The wind chills are the real story where they may drop to between -20 to -30 degrees and getting colder towards the Minnesota border.

Officials urge everyone to dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and limit your time outside. Frostbite could occur in ten minutes or less if skin is not covered properly.

In Iowa, this wind chill advisory extends from the northern border all the way south to Des Moines and east to Davenport.