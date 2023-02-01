Carol A. Pueggel, 91, of Garner passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Country Meadows Assisted Living in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church east of Garner with Pastor Mark Lund officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Carol Ann Pueggel, the daughter of Fred and Viola (Johnson) Floy, was born January 1, 1932, in rural Thornton. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Carol attended grade school at Union Township # 7 and graduated from Ventura High School in 1950. After graduating from high school, she worked at the Clear Lake Bakery and Young’s Variety Store in Clear Lake. On November 25, 1951, she was married to Harold Herman Pueggel at St. John Lutheran Church, rural Garner. They lived all of their married life on the home place where they raised their family and farmed. When her children were grown Carol worked at the Goodnature Store in Garner for many years. She enjoyed reading and embroidering.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where she was active in her church as a former Sunday school teacher and belonged to Fellowship Club, LWML and Ladies Aid.

Carol is survived by her five children, Thomas (Julie) Pueggel of Garner, LeAnne (Tom) Buns of Garner, Lori (Alan) Mennenga of Meservey, Ruth (Gene) Bergmann of Ventura and Julie Ellen Pueggel of Clear Lake; a daughter-in-law, Julie Pueggel of Garner; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Harold; son, Mark Pueggel; sisters, Gloria Martin, Edna Juveland, Fern Darnell, Renee Martin and Delores Thimmish; and brothers, Marvin and Don Floy.

