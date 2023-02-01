22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 21

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills.

Eli Menke had trouble missing from three-point range in three games last week.

He started with a massive game against Osage, helping Lake Mills win 79-47. He scored 23 points on seven three-pointers, all in the third quarter. He added three rounds, two assists, and two steals.

He had another seven three-pointer game in a 77-36 win over Eagle Grove. He ended with 21 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

In the week’s final game against GHV, he had one more three-pointer giving him 15 on the week. He added a two-pointer and a free throw for six points. He added one rebound, two assists, and one steal.