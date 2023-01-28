Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Cold Weekend for Ice Fishing

Temperatures in the area will not get above 15 degrees for daytime highs. Lows are expected to go below zero. Snow is expected early Saturday but skies should be partly sunny during the day afterwards. Skies will be mostly cloudy at night.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Bacon Creek Lake

Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Black Hawk Lake

Ice thickness is around 11 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp with around 5-8 inches of snow cover. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair: Bigger fish are 10- to 12-inches. Use minnows and waxworms on a jig. Bluegill – Fair: Sorting is needed. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Brushy Creek Lake

Ice conditions are variable, but most areas are around 10 inches. Use caution and check ice thickness often. There are still thinner areas around standing trees and some areas near shore. The thickest ice is around 10-11 inches near the north boat ramp. Ice on the south end of the lake varies from 0-9 inches. There is 6-10 inches of snow cover on the ice. Black Crappie – Fair: Some anglers are doing well fishing 20-30 feet of water with small jigs and minnows or waxworms. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are having luck on the north end of the lake; sorting is needed. Most fish are being picked up using spikes fished near the bottom. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye. Bite is hit-or-miss. Use minnows and a jigging spoon. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Crawford Creek Impoundment

Black Crappie – Fair: The bite is hit-or-miss. Most fish are 8- to 10-inches with some up to 12-inches. Move around to find fish. Evenings or low light conditions may be best. Bluegill – Fair: Catch 6- to 8-inch bluegill in 10-20 feet of water using jigs and waxworms. Stay mobile to find fish. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting is needed; some fish up to 12-inches are being picked up during low light conditions.

Moorland Pond

Rainbow trout were stocked last week. Use a small hook or jig tipped with either a minnow, a piece of crawler, or small powerbaits fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Watch for open areas. Conditions are variable and can change quickly from one area to another on this lake; check ice thickness often as you move. There are areas of open water or thin ice near the big island and at a seam that starts at the Casino point area and extends northeast. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers have been on the east side of the lake. The bite is hit-or-miss using minnows and jigging spoons. Best bite is evenings. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers are getting the numbers, but sorting is needed. Keepers are 8- to 9-inches. Try a small jig and waxworm. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow. Anglers are picking up good numbers along dredge cuts; sorting is needed.

Most lakes in the area have 6-13 inches of ice. Conditions remain variable. The winter aeration system in Town Bay (westernmost bay) of Black Hawk Lake is in operation. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use a small jig tipped with bait. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 16 inches. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. The daily limit is 3 with no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a small minnow near vegetation in 6 to 8 feet of water. Walleye – Slow: Try a jigging spoon tipped with a minnow head in 6 to 8 feet of water near vegetation. Best bite is low light periods and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Slow: Stay mobile to find fish. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try live bait and jigs near vegetation. Use a bigger bait to avoid the small fish.

Crystal Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 15 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with bait near the dredge cut. Bluegill – Fair:

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 15 inches. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with bait near vegetation.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Ice thickness is 0 to 15 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with waxworms near vegetation. Best bite is early morning and sunset. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Winter aeration systems are running at Clear Lake, Crystal Lake, Rice Lake and Silver Lake. For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Ice thickness is around 16+ inches in most areas. Deeper snow coverage has made getting around more difficult. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows are working well; some sorting may be needed.

Five Island Lake

Use caution; the lake aerator has been started up in Town Bay. Yellow Bass – Good.

Ingham Lake

Use caution; there is an open hole in the lake with the aerator in use. Ice thickness is 16+ inches. Walleye – Fair:

Lost Island Lake

Ice thickness is around 18+ inches in most places. Black Crappie – Good. Walleye – Good.

Minnewashta Lake

Ice thickness is 17.5+ inches. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Ice thickness is around 16+ inches. Use caution; the lake aerator is in use. This creates an open hole on the east side of the lake. Walleye – Good: Best bite is at dusk.

Spirit Lake

The lake is entirely iced over with 17+ inches in most places. The best ice is on the south end and Anglers Bay. Most accesses are clear of heaves and snow. Black Crappie – Good: Walleye – Good: Best bite is around dusk. Yellow Perch – Good: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow. Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

Ice thickness is about 16+ inches at Emerson Bay and Haywards Bay, and 14+ inches at Triboji. The bluegill bite in Little Emerson Bay and out from Triboji has been very good. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Sorting may be needed.

Most lakes have 16+ inches of ice. There is heavy snow cover on most areas, making getting around in less capable vehicles very difficult. This weekend is Okoboji Winter Games; expect the ice to be very busy with traffic and events. The forecast calls for colder temperatures, snow, and increased winds. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

About 10-11 inches of ice is covering the impoundment. Use caution in areas with current. Check ice thickness often. Lots of fishing activity around Carvel, Howards Woods and the beach area around the campground. Black Crappie – Good: Use small jigs tipped with minnows, spikes and waxworms; find deeper water with little current. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in backwaters. Use a small jig tipped with waxworm or spike. Walleye – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows near evening.

Decorah District Streams

Don’t forget to buy your 2023 trout fee. Brook Trout – Fair: Use midge minnow or leach patterns for fish looking to get more bang for their effort. Brown Trout – Good: Try fishing around an undercut bank or similar structure. Cloudy days and off-color water are a perfect mix for catching brown trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Rainbow trout are starting to spawn. Their colors are becoming brighter. Hatchery holdovers remain in the stream teasing anglers. Use small spinnerbaits or hair jigs floating past structure.

Lake Hendricks

Ice thickness is about 10 inches with snow on top. Fish activity has slowed. Bluegill – Fair: Find gills around rock reefs and drop-offs. Use a spike or waxworm about a foot off the bottom.

Lake Meyer

Ice thickness is about 8-10 inches with about 2 inches of snow on top. Best bite is evening to just past dusk. Black Crappie – Good: Try fishing about 4 to 5 feet off the bottom near dark. Bluegill – Good: Lots of lookers, but some will take a small jig tipped with a spike or waxie. Find fish around brush piles.

Volga Lake

Ice thickness is about 8-10 inches with about 2 inches of snow on top. Bluegill – Fair: Find gills around pallet beds or brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike.

Snow possible through the weekend with temperatures falling into single digits through next week. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Brinker Lake

Anglers are catching panfish; some sorting may be needed. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow; try to locate structure for best success. Bluegill – Fair: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to locate structure for best success.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow; try to find structure for best success. Bluegill – Excellent: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye on the Cedar River. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching panfish; some sorting may be needed. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow; try to find structure for best success Bluegill – Fair: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Lake Delhi

Reports of anglers catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow; try to find structure for best success.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

No reports on the Maquoketa River at this time. The river is falling and is dirty. Walleye – No Report: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

North Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching trout, bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow. Bluegill – Fair: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try jigging flashy jigs. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

South Prairie Lake

No reports; decent sized bluegill are available. Bluegill – No Report: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

Interior river water levels have fallen; anglers are catching some walleye. Lakes in the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area have been slow to fair for panfish. Ice averages are around 6 inches; use caution and check ice thickness often. Trout streams are in excellent condition. For further information contact your local bait shop for the most recent up-to-date information. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.2 feet at Lansing and is steady. Use caution with the snow cover around the ice edges; avoid crossing areas with current. The early and late afternoon bite has been better at Shore Slough. Black Crappie– Fair: Reports of anglers catching crappie. Try live minnows to entice the bite. Bluegill – Fair: Ice anglers are doing some sorting for larger gills. Try ice jigs tipped with waxworms. Sauger – No report: Try vertical jigging with a minnow in the Lock and Dam tailwaters. Walleye – No report: Bottom bounce a jig with twister tails in the Lock and Dam tailwaters. Yellow Perch – Good: Try Shore Slough near Lansing or Village Creek ramp area to catch perch in the dredge cuts.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is down slightly at 614.1 feet at Lynxville. The late afternoon bite has been better. Use caution with the snow cover around the edges; avoid crossing ice in areas with current. Crossing Johnson Slough at Sny Magill is not recommended. Avoid the ramp area at Bussey Lake; enter at the upper end on the island road. Black Crappie – Fair: Reports of anglers catching crappie. Try live minnows to entice the bite. Bluegill – Fair: Ice anglers are doing some sorting for the larger gills. Try ice jigs tipped with waxworms. Northern Pike – Fair: Reports of nice pike near the Greymore area. Yellow Perch – Good: Try a small jig tipped with a waxworm in the vegetation along deeper backwater dredge cuts.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is near 6.4 feet at Guttenberg. Water temperature is 33 degrees in the channel. The DNR ramp at Guttenberg is open for walleye/sauger tailwater fishing. Mud Lake has been fair in the marina area. A further walk, but reports are picking up at Zollis. Avoid thin ice in the creek area leading to Zollicoffers. Black Crappie – Fair: Reports of anglers catching crappie. Try live minnows to entice the bite. Bluegill – Fair: Varied reports at Mud Lake and Bertrum Lakes. Anglers are moving often and sorting. Northern Pike – Fair: Reports of anglers catching northern pike on tip-ups/tip-downs in marina areas. Sauger – Fair. Walleye – Slow. Yellow Perch – Fair: Ice anglers have been picking up some nicer perch this week.

Upper Mississippi River levels are down slightly. Ice is snow covered with some slush on top. Check ice conditions before you go. Anglers are moving often to find fish. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is receding at 5.5 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 8.1 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 33 degrees; the water is clear. Ice fishing is occurring in most marina areas; ice conditions are variable and sketchy. Bluegill – Fair: Nearly all the panfish are in backwater areas for the winter which are lakes with no flowing water and hopefully deep enough to not freeze to the bottom. The edges of the ice in backwaters are poor; use caution, the ice is sketchy. Sauger – Good: If you can get out from the Olearys side, some sauger are being caught. Yellow Perch – Good: Small yellow perch are being reported with an occasional keeper. Some anglers are using minnows on tip-down rigs.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 5.7 feet at Lock and Dam 12 at Bellevue and is receding. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is around 33 degrees. The City of Bellevue Ramp is open, but ice flows may occur. Ice fishing has been reported on Pool 13, but ice conditions are variable to poor and new snow may make for dangerous conditions; use caution. Bluegill – No Report: Ice is reported as sketchy. Nearly all panfish are in backwater areas for the winter which are lakes with no flowing water and hopefully deep enough to not freeze to the bottom. Snow covered ice is dangerous; it does not always allow solid freezing of the ice. Use caution. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The Bellevue kids trout pond is open and vegetation free. It is a nice safe place to fish with kids on warmer winter days. If you plan on keeping fish please only keep two fish per child. Sauger – Good: The tailwater has opened up at Bellevue, but can be subject to ice flows. Small sauger are being reported on jig and minnow rigs. Yellow Perch – Good: Small yellow perch are being reported with an occasional keeper. Some anglers are using minnows on tip-down rigs.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at Fulton is receding at 5.7 feet,10 feet at Camanche, and 5 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is near 33 degrees. Ice fishing conditions are reported a sketchy. Ice flows were reported at some ramps; they may not always be usable. Bluegill – No Report: Ice has been reported as sketchy in Pool 14; use caution.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 6.5 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is 33 degrees. Bluegill – No Report: Not a lot of ice angling goes on in Pool 15 as true backwater areas are not present in this pool. Some fishing can occur in the marinas and above the dam at LeClaire; we have received no reports. The ice is in poor condition.

Some ice fishing is taking place; many anglers report sketchy ice. New snow will deteriorate ice conditions; use caution. Many district ramps are open, but ice flows are present near ramps at times. If you have angling questions, please call the Bellevue Fisheries Management Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 6.53 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to fall over the weekend. The Marquette St ramp is free of ice, but the ramp was snow covered. Ramp conditions may change with colder temperatures in the forecast. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent rain and warm temperatures. Sauger – Slow: Fishing for has been slow. Smaller saugers are being caught. Try jigs and minnows or jigs and twister tails.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 5.22 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to fall over the weekend. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been slow. The ramp is free of ice and the dock is still in the water. Ramp conditions may change with the colder temperatures in the forecast. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent rain and warm temperatures. Big Timber was mostly open water this week. Sauger – Slow: Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling stickbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 5.78 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to fall over the weekend. The Toolsboro ramp is free of ice. Tailwater fishing has been hit-or-miss. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent rain and warm temperatures. Sauger – Slow: Tailwater fishing for saugers has been hit-or-miss. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling stickbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 6.16 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to fall over the weekend. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool this week. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent rain and warm temperatures.

Tailwater stages have been fairly steady this past week, but are forecast to fall over the weekend. Some boat ramps are still open, but conditions may change with the colder temperatures in the forecast. Tailwater fishing for walleye and sauger has been hit-or-miss with mostly smaller fish being caught. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent rain and warm temperatures. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Unsafe ice; ice fishing is not recommended. Colder weather will help, but the calendar is not in our favor to get back to thick ice for a longer period of time.

Lake Belva Deer

Unsafe ice; ice fishing is not recommended. The open water areas just started to freeze over again, but there are still areas of open water.

Lake Darling

Unsafe ice; ice fishing is not recommended. Despite the return of cold weather, there are still large areas of open water.

Lost Grove Lake

The ice is starting to grow again. Use caution when you first step out onto the ice. Bluegill – Fair: Still fairly slow with all the weather fronts moving through the area. The bite picks up a bit at times. Try waxworms fished near the bottom in 16 to 18 feet of water.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

Jan. 25 is the first day in a while with chunks of ice floating down the river.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Central Park Lake

The first 6-8 feet of ice are soft and slushy; use caution getting on. The rest of the lake has about 7 inches of ice. Bluegill – Slow: Most fish have been smaller. Best bite is mornings and evenings.

Coralville Reservoir

Unsafe ice. The ice is variable; areas with higher current have become open water.

Diamond Lake

Ice thickness has weakened; check ice thickness as you go. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8- to 9-inches with a few larger ones mixed in. Bluegill – Fair.

Diamond Lake Pond

The pond on the east side of Diamond Lake has had a fair amount of pressure. Bluegill – Fair.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Ice thickness is 6-7 inches on most of the lake; there is some water along the shorelines. Remember, no ice is safe ice. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Use caution; Macbride has variable ice, soft shorelines and seams. Most commonly used areas have 4-7 inches of ice; little fishing activity the past week. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing rock piles in 10-20 feet of water; size is marginal.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Ice thickness is 6-8 inches in most areas. The rains may have softened shorelines and other areas; check ice thickness often. The bite has been fairly slow, but picks up towards sunset. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair.

Union Grove Lake

Ice thickness is 7-9 inches in most areas; the shorelines are soft. The aeration unit is on; there is open water at the south end of the lake out from the dam. Best bite is the last hour of light. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Most areas have soft shorelines; some smaller bodies of water may have unsafe ice. Check ice thickness often and take safety gear with you every time. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Corydon Reservoir

Ice thickness is not enough to support anglers.

Hawthorn Lake

Ice thickness is not enough to support anglers.

Lake Miami

Ice thickness is not enough to support anglers.

Lake Sugema

Ice thickness is variable and inconsistent across the lake and is not enough to support anglers.

Lake Wapello

Ice thickness is not enough to support anglers.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.31 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Ice thickness varies across the lake. There is open water in the main lake and around Bridgeview. There has been very little fishing pressure due to ice variability; the current ice thickness is not enough to support anglers. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Walleye – No Report: There is now a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. This was effective January 1st. All walleyes measuring less than 15 inches must be immediately released unharmed.

Red Haw Lake

Ice thickness is not enough to support anglers. Visitors can access the beach and north boat ramp but are asked to avoid the campground.

Most area lakes have thin ice; ice conditions should improve with the colder temperatures forecast. Ice thickness is not enough to support anglers. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Beaver Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills mid-lake in the trees in 15-18 feet of water and on the top of the drop-off to the deepest water on the lower part of the lake.

Big Creek Lake

As of Jan. 25, Big Creek Lake had ice thickness averaging 8.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging minnows or waxworms on glow jigs over brush piles on the upper half of the lake and along the roadbed out from the Ensign Shelter on the east shore. Best bite is in the morning and early evening.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Triumph Park West

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

As of Jan. 25, ponds and lakes in Central Iowa have 6-9 inches of ice. For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Arrowhead Pond

Ice thickness is 8 inches. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill fishing has been good this week using waxworms. Fish average 8 inches.



Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Rainbow trout were stocked last week. Rainbow Trout – No Report: Try similar size tackle used for bluegill and crappie. Nightcrawlers, minnows, and waxworms are good live bait options. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield has a large year class of 9-inch black crappie that will provide good ice fishing this winter. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Good: Fishing has been good for 7-inch bluegills.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita has a good year class of black crappie averaging 9-inches. Bluegills average 8-inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite is light; anglers are finding fish suspended close to deep tree piles. Bluegill – Good: Target the tree piles in the north arm of the lake.

Meadow Lake

Expect to catch 10- to 12-inch black crappies and 8-inch bluegill this winter. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing late afternoon to catch 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill – Slow: Target the cedar tree piles in the lake to catch 8-inch bluegill.

Prairie Rose Lake

Fish surveys show a large number of 10- to 12-inch black crappie. Bluegills will be 8.5- to 9-inches. Prairie Rose will be a good ice fishing destination this winter. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie have been tough to catch during mid-day. Best bite is early morning and late afternoon. Bluegill – Good: Anglers will have to sort for 9.5-inch bluegill this winter. Largemouth Bass – Fair: If you are fishing a brush pile, you will catch an occasional largemouth bass.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake has a good number of 8- to 10-inch black crappie with a smaller percentage of larger fish. Bluegill are 7- to 8-inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report finding crappies north of the pontoon area in tree piles. Best bite is late afternoon using minnows. Bluegill – Slow: Sorting is needed for 7.5-to-8-inch bluegill.

Ice conditions are more variable. Lakes in the district have 5 to 8inches of ice. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Large area of open water expands from the campground to near the beach area.

Little River Watershed Lake

Large area of open water on the south end of the lake. Open water just south of the campground. Thin ice along the boat ramps and shoreline.

Three Mile Lake

Open water on the south end and along the roadbed off the main boat ramp. Ice thickness is about 6 inches off the north boat ramp.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Open water along the east boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Try using jigs tipped with a minnow or waxworm fished in the upper end of the reservoir to catch crappie of all sizes. Bluegill – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a waxworm in the upper end of the reservoir.

Most Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 0-6 inches. There are areas of thin ice along the lake shorelines, flooded timber, boat ramps, fishing jetties, etc. Use extreme caution if venturing out ice fishing and drill many test holes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.