Local Ice Fishing Contest Scheduled

It’s that time of year when nature is a beautiful white color, but many people have a hard time finding ways to enjoy it. Well, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has the answer! On Saturday, February 18th, the Conservation Board will be hosting the Thorpe Park Ice-Fishing Contest at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine from 10:00 AM until noon. Thorpe Park is located at 34496 110th Avenue, five miles west of Forest City.
During the contest, both experienced and novice ice-fishers will have the opportunity to enjoy a
morning of ice-fishing with other ice-fishing enthusiasts on Lake Catherine! For those people that have never ice-fished before, the Conservation Board will also have equipment available to borrow, will offer basic instruction on how to ice-fish, and will drill holes in the ice. Prizes will be awarded in various classes, handouts will be available for everyone to take home, and warm refreshments will be provided. In addition, there will be a door prize drawing for people that aren’t able to reel in a winning fish.
Families are welcome, but any children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. The Thorpe Park Ice-Fishing Contest will be free of charge. Although preregistration is not required, people wishing to borrow ice-fishing equipment should call ahead to make a reservation. For more information about the contest, or to reserve equipment, people can contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390 or Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at
[email protected] . In case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will run on KIOW Radio, the WCCB web site ( www.winnebgoccb.com ), the Winnebago County Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed.
