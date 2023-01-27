Janet A. Moldenhauer, 89, of Britt, formerly of Forest City, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.