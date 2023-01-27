Obits
Janet A. Moldenhauer
Janet A. Moldenhauer, 89, of Britt, formerly of Forest City, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.