Feenstra Helps Introduce Legislation to Protect American Farmland from Foreign Threat

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) helped introduce the Foreign Adversary Risk Management (FARM) Act to prevent malign foreign interests from infiltrating rural America and protect America’s agricultural supply chains and family farms.

This legislation would also require the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Government Accountability Office to draft a report on the largest threats posed by foreign farm ownership and ag-related espionage tactics used by foreign nations to target American intellectual property, agricultural research and development, and cost and pricing data.

“American farmland belongs to American farmers – period,” said Rep. Feenstra. “On my 36 County Tour, I have met with countless Iowans who are rightfully concerned that foreign countries like China are purchasing our farmland, infiltrating our country, and threatening our national and food security. That’s why I am proud to support the FARM Act to prevent foreign control of critical agricultural supply chains and food production and stop China’s reckless acquisition of Iowa farmland.”

More specifically, the FARM Act would appoint the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and require the Committee to review any agricultural investment that could result in foreign control of any American agricultural producer or business.