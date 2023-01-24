Marjorie J. (Riekens) Steenhard, 92, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating.

Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421