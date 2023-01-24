Forest City Blood Drive Scheduled

As our temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up! Winter weather, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible!.

Automobile accidents can require up to 50 red blood cell units and Cancer patients are the number one recipient of all blood products. 100% of the blood products needed by your community hospital come from LifeServe blood donors.

Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. Appointments Encouraged.

Forest City Community Blood Drive, 02/16/2023 from 01:00 pm – 06:00 pm at First Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall, 18508 HWY 9.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.