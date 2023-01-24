Battle at the Boman Returns

The 2nd annual Battle at the Boman event will be held Wednesday at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. The bill will feature the Waldorf Warriors in competition with Iowa Wesleyan. Waldorf Wrestling Coach Ryan Dickinson said two legendary wrestling figures will also be in attendance.

Dickenson says there are a limited amount of VIP tickets available to meet the legends.

The Dan Gable Hall of Fame will be bringing merchandise to the event and there will be items auctioned off too.

Dickenson talked about how to get tickets to the event.