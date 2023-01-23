Starts Right Here School Shooting Sends Three to the Hospital

Three people are in the hospital after a shooting at a Des Moines charter school on Monday, according to police. The shooting occurred at the Starts Right Here charter school.

Two victims are in critical condition and one is in serious condition after the shooting according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. Police then took “multiple suspects” into custody at a traffic stop about 2 miles away from the school, about 20 minutes later.

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement in response to the shooting at Starts Right Here:

“I am shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting at Starts Right Here. I’ve seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families. Kevin and I are praying for their safe recovery.”

The incident remains under investigation and further details are expected to be released.