Hy-Vee KidsFit Announces February Squat Challenge Registration

Hy-Vee, Inc. KidsFit is pleased to announce its annual squat challenge registration is open and ready for schools to sign up.

Participating schools must register as a Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club first and then can register online for the squat challenge at http://www.hy-veekidsfit.com/squat-challenge. Registration closes Friday, Jan. 27 and schools can start the challenge Monday, Jan. 30. Schools will then schedule five days in February to count their classroom squats. Total squats must be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 to be eligible to win. The classroom with the highest average squats per student will be notified by Monday, Feb. 27 by 5:00 p.m. Schools participating in the Hy-Vee KidsFit Squat Challenge must be located in a 60-mile radius to a Hy-Vee store.

The top 10 classrooms to participate in the Squat Challenge will receive a durable recycled-park bench, garden supplies and 120 different seed packs to beautify their school space, dietitian approved snacks, healthy drinks, KidsFit tote bags for their entire school and an exclusive KidsFit assembly.

Hy-Vee KidsFit offers education and videos resources as well as dietitian-approved snack ideas to help kids stay active and healthy. All families can join the free Hy-Vee KidsFit Club to complete monthly challenges and earn prizes to help make healthy choices easy, fun and rewarding. To learn more, visit www.hy-veekidsfit.com.