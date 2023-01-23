Sports
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Weekend tournament results
LAKE MILLS
A banged-up Lake Mills wrestling team wrestled in Greene Saturday and had a solid showing from the wrestlers who were able to compete. Nursing several injuries and some illness, the Bulldogs filled only half of the fourteen weight classes. “It has been a couple of tough weeks on the injury front for our team,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “The kids who wrestled today competed hard, and there were several bright spots for us.” One highlight for Lake Mills was sophomore Wyatt Hanna pinning his way through the 220-pound weight class on his way to a title. Classmate Hayden Helgeson also made the finals but lost to finish as runner-up at 120 pounds. All seven competitors placed in their respective weight classes, which is an excellent accomplishment. “We had some very good performances, and we can see improvements from some of our wrestlers,” Brandenburg said. “Hopefully, we can get healthy this week and regroup for the Top of Iowa Conference Tournament next weekend.”
Team Scores:
Wilton 271,
Nashua-Plainfield 233.5,
Wapsie Valley 144,
Logan-Magnolia 139,
Lake Mills 95.5,
Tipton 81,
North Butler-Clarksville 59.5,
BCLUW-SH 34,
Rockford 25.
Other Lake Mills finishes:
3rd: Lucas Oldenkamp (106), Austin Stene (145);
4th: Garrett Ham (160);
5th: Royce Peterson (126);
6th: Justin Rygh (138).
FOREST CITY
TEAM SCORES
230 Dover Eyota
171½ G M L O S
132 Westfield
107½ Forest City
105 L A R P
81 Triton
69 Redrock Central
64 N R H E G
Top three finishes
106 – 2nd Place – Deegan Moore — Forest City
113 – 3rd Place – David Schaumberg — Forest City
170 – CHAMPION – Kellen Moore — Forest City
182 – 2nd Place – Brock Good — Forest City
GHV
At Denver
POOL
NH/TV 63 GHV 12
Fennimore 74 GHV 3
North Fayette Valley 54 GHV 28
7th place match
Beckman Catholic 37 GHV 28
West Hancock
Top individual places
120
Teague Smith placed 1st.
- 1st Place Match – Teague Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 33-1 won by decision over Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 34-6 (Dec 4-1)
152
Kellen Smith placed 1st.
- 1st Place Match – Kellen Smith won in sudden victory – 1 over Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco)
182
Creighton Kelly placed 2nd.
- 1st Place Match – Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 36-5 won by fall over Creighton Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) 33-4 (Fall 2:39)
195
Kale Zuehl placed 2nd.
- 1st Place Match – Emmitt Fleshman (West Lyon) 27-7 won by decision over Kale Zuehl (West Hancock, Britt) 30-4 (Dec 5-1)
Team Scores
|1
|Don Bosco
|271.0
|2
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|216.5
|3
|Carroll
|171.0
|4
|Tonganoxie
|155.5
|5
|West Hancock, Britt
|144.0
|6
|Jesup
|123.0
|7
|Okoboji
|91.5
|8
|Solon
|82.5
|9
|Pocahontas Area
|82.0
|10
|West Lyon
|76.0
|11
|Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
|73.0
|12
|Woodbury Central
|69.0
|13
|Kingsley-Piersen
|66.0
|14
|Sioux Center
|60.5
|15
|Sibley-Ocheyedan
|50.0
|16
|Akron-Westfield
|48.0
|17
|Western Christian
|44.0
|18
|East Sac County
|38.0
|19
|OA-BCIG
|37.0
|20
|Southeast Valley
|29.0
|21
|Lawton-Bronson
|26.0
|21
|Ridge View
|26.0
|23
|Audubon
|14.0
|23
|Cherokee, Washington
|14.0
|25
|Woodbine
|5.0