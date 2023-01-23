Sports

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Weekend tournament results

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal41 mins agoLast Updated: January 23, 2023

LAKE MILLS 

A banged-up Lake Mills wrestling team wrestled in Greene Saturday and had a solid showing from the wrestlers who were able to compete. Nursing several injuries and some illness, the Bulldogs filled only half of the fourteen weight classes. “It has been a couple of tough weeks on the injury front for our team,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “The kids who wrestled today competed hard, and there were several bright spots for us.” One highlight for Lake Mills was sophomore Wyatt Hanna pinning his way through the 220-pound weight class on his way to a title. Classmate Hayden Helgeson also made the finals but lost to finish as runner-up at 120 pounds. All seven competitors placed in their respective weight classes, which is an excellent accomplishment. “We had some very good performances, and we can see improvements from some of our wrestlers,” Brandenburg said. “Hopefully, we can get healthy this week and regroup for the Top of Iowa Conference Tournament next weekend.”
Team Scores:
Wilton 271,
Nashua-Plainfield 233.5,
Wapsie Valley 144,
Logan-Magnolia 139,
Lake Mills 95.5,
Tipton 81,
North Butler-Clarksville 59.5,
BCLUW-SH 34,
Rockford 25.
Other Lake Mills finishes:
3rd: Lucas Oldenkamp (106), Austin Stene (145);
4th: Garrett Ham (160);
5th: Royce Peterson (126);
6th: Justin Rygh (138).
FOREST CITY 

TEAM SCORES

230  Dover Eyota

171½ G M L O S

132  Westfield

107½ Forest City

105  L A R P

 81  Triton

 69  Redrock Central

 64  N R H E G

Top three finishes

106 – 2nd Place – Deegan Moore — Forest City

113 – 3rd Place – David Schaumberg — Forest City

170 – CHAMPION  – Kellen Moore — Forest City

182 – 2nd Place – Brock Good — Forest City

GHV

At Denver

POOL 

NH/TV 63 GHV 12

Fennimore 74 GHV 3

North Fayette Valley 54 GHV 28

7th place match 

Beckman Catholic 37 GHV 28

West Hancock

Top individual places

120

Teague Smith placed 1st.

  • 1st Place Match – Teague Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 33-1 won by decision over Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 34-6 (Dec 4-1)

152

Kellen Smith placed 1st.

  • 1st Place Match – Kellen Smith won in sudden victory – 1 over Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco)

182

Creighton Kelly placed 2nd.

  • 1st Place Match – Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 36-5 won by fall over Creighton Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) 33-4 (Fall 2:39)

195

Kale Zuehl placed 2nd.

  • 1st Place Match – Emmitt Fleshman (West Lyon) 27-7 won by decision over Kale Zuehl (West Hancock, Britt) 30-4 (Dec 5-1)

Team Scores

1 Don Bosco 271.0
2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 216.5
3 Carroll 171.0
4 Tonganoxie 155.5
5 West Hancock, Britt  144.0
6 Jesup 123.0
7 Okoboji 91.5
8 Solon 82.5
9 Pocahontas Area 82.0
10 West Lyon 76.0
11 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 73.0
12 Woodbury Central 69.0
13 Kingsley-Piersen 66.0
14 Sioux Center 60.5
15 Sibley-Ocheyedan 50.0
16 Akron-Westfield 48.0
17 Western Christian 44.0
18 East Sac County 38.0
19 OA-BCIG 37.0
20 Southeast Valley 29.0
21 Lawton-Bronson 26.0
21 Ridge View 26.0
23 Audubon 14.0
23 Cherokee, Washington 14.0
25 Woodbine 5.0
