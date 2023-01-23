HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Lake Mills, West Hancock qualify for Regional Duals
Following the release of the final Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association dual team rankings, the IHSAA has released pairing for the 24 teams who qualified for a shot at state duals. West Hancock and Lake Mills have both qualified and will wrestle on Tuesday, Jan 31st, at 6:00 PM.
At Don Bosco, Gilbertville
First Round: West Hancock vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Final: Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. TBD
At Nashua-Plainfield
First Round: Lake Mills vs. Pocahontas Area
Final: Nashua-Plainfield vs. TBD
The full pairing for all three classes are below.
REGIONAL DUAL ASSIGNMENTS
CLASS 3A
At Southeast Polk
First Round: Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Waukee Northwest
Final: Southeast Polk vs. TBD
At Waverly-Shell Rock
First Round: Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque
Final: Waverly-Shell Rock vs. TBD
At Bettendorf
First Round: Pleasant Valley vs. North Scott
Final: Bettendorf vs. TBD
At Ankeny
First Round: Bondurant-Farrar vs. Iowa City, City High
Final: Ankeny vs. TBD
At Valley, West Des Moines
First Round: Indianola vs. Norwalk
Final: Valley, W.D.M. vs. TBD
At Ankeny Centennial
First Round: Carlisle vs. Dowling Catholic, W.D.M.
Final: Ankeny Centennial vs. TBD
At Linn-Mar, Marion
First Round: Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Fort Madison
Final: Linn-Mar, Marion vs. TBD
At Johnston
First Round: Johnston vs. LeMars
Final: Fort Dodge vs. TBD
CLASS 2A
At Osage
First Round: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Algona
Final: Osage vs. TBD
At West Delaware
First Round: Independence vs. Dike-New Hartford
Final: West Delaware vs. TBD
At Sergeant Bluff-Luton
First Round: Atlantic vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Final: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. TBD
At Mount Vernon
First Round: Assumption, Davenport vs. PCM
Final: Mount Vernon vs. TBD
At Creston
First Round: Glenwood vs. Albia
Final: Creston vs. TBD
At Humboldt
First Round: Winterset vs. Ballard
Final: Humboldt vs. TBD
At Webster City
First Round: Crestwood, Cresco vs. Carroll
Final: Webster City vs. TBD
At Williamsburg
First Round: Notre Dame/West Burlington vs. Knoxville
Final: Williamsburg vs. TBD
CLASS 1A
At Don Bosco, Gilbertville
First Round: West Hancock vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Final: Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. TBD
At Wilton
First Round: Interstate 35, Truro vs. Belle Plaine
Final: Wilton vs. TBD
At Alburnett
First Round: MFL MarMac vs. Jesup
Final: Alburnett vs. TBD
At Nashua-Plainfield
First Round: Lake Mills vs. Pocahontas Area
Final: Nashua-Plainfield vs. TBD
At Emmetsburg
First Round: West Sioux, Hawarden vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Final: Emmetsburg vs. TBD
At Logan-Magnolia
First Round: West Monona vs. Nodaway Valley
Final: Logan-Magnolia vs. TBD
At Lisbon
First Round: Lisbon vs. Pleasantville
Final: Wapsie Valley vs. TBD
At Woodbury Central
First Round: Hinton vs. Missouri Valley
Final: Woodbury Central vs. TBD