HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Lake Mills, West Hancock qualify for Regional Duals

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: January 23, 2023

Following the release of the final Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association dual team rankings, the IHSAA has released pairing for the 24 teams who qualified for a shot at state duals. West Hancock and Lake Mills have both qualified and will wrestle on Tuesday, Jan 31st, at 6:00 PM.

At Don Bosco, Gilbertville

First Round: West Hancock vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Final: Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. TBD

At Nashua-Plainfield

First Round: Lake Mills vs. Pocahontas Area

Final: Nashua-Plainfield vs. TBD

The full pairing for all three classes are below.

REGIONAL DUAL ASSIGNMENTS

CLASS 3A

 

At Southeast Polk

First Round: Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Waukee Northwest

Final: Southeast Polk vs. TBD

At Waverly-Shell Rock

First Round: Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque

Final: Waverly-Shell Rock vs. TBD

At Bettendorf

First Round: Pleasant Valley vs. North Scott

Final: Bettendorf vs. TBD

At Ankeny

First Round: Bondurant-Farrar vs. Iowa City, City High

Final: Ankeny vs. TBD

At Valley, West Des Moines

First Round: Indianola vs. Norwalk

Final: Valley, W.D.M. vs. TBD

At Ankeny Centennial

First Round: Carlisle vs. Dowling Catholic, W.D.M.

Final: Ankeny Centennial vs. TBD

At Linn-Mar, Marion

First Round: Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Fort Madison

Final: Linn-Mar, Marion vs. TBD

At Johnston

First Round: Johnston vs. LeMars

Final: Fort Dodge vs. TBD

CLASS 2A

 

At Osage

First Round: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Algona

Final: Osage vs. TBD

At West Delaware

First Round: Independence vs. Dike-New Hartford

Final: West Delaware vs. TBD

At Sergeant Bluff-Luton

First Round: Atlantic vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Final: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. TBD

At Mount Vernon

First Round: Assumption, Davenport vs. PCM

Final: Mount Vernon vs. TBD

At Creston

First Round: Glenwood vs. Albia

Final: Creston vs. TBD

At Humboldt

First Round: Winterset vs. Ballard

Final: Humboldt vs. TBD

At Webster City

First Round: Crestwood, Cresco vs. Carroll

Final: Webster City vs. TBD

At Williamsburg

First Round: Notre Dame/West Burlington vs. Knoxville

Final: Williamsburg vs. TBD

CLASS 1A

 

At Don Bosco, Gilbertville

First Round: West Hancock vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Final: Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. TBD

At Wilton

First Round: Interstate 35, Truro vs. Belle Plaine

Final: Wilton vs. TBD

At Alburnett

First Round: MFL MarMac vs. Jesup

Final: Alburnett vs. TBD

At Nashua-Plainfield

First Round: Lake Mills vs. Pocahontas Area

Final: Nashua-Plainfield vs. TBD

At Emmetsburg

First Round: West Sioux, Hawarden vs. Kingsley-Pierson

Final: Emmetsburg vs. TBD

At Logan-Magnolia

First Round: West Monona vs. Nodaway Valley

Final: Logan-Magnolia vs. TBD

At Lisbon

First Round: Lisbon vs. Pleasantville

Final: Wapsie Valley vs. TBD

At Woodbury Central

First Round: Hinton vs. Missouri Valley

Final: Woodbury Central vs. TBD

