Geraldine (Gahan) Hansmeier
Geraldine (Gahan) Hansmeier, 93, of Crystal Lake, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Good Samaritan Home in Forest City.
Funeral service for Geraldine Hansmeier will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Chapel 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Les Green officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will be in Crystal Township Cemetery in Crystal Lake.
