Sunday Talk: State Senator Rowley on Week 2 Legislative Activities

Last weekend I had the privilege of attending the festivities revolving around the inauguration of Governor Kim Reynolds, who was elected to another term as Iowa’s governor. It was a great experience to witness these events. It is also an honor representing District 5 as an attendee and as your state senator. I had visits with Governor Reynolds, Congressman Feenstra, Congressman Nunn, and others to keep communication open and attentive to doing what is best for Iowa and our future. There is still much to be done to counter the Biden economic failures of the last two years.

This second week of session was shortened due to the MLK holiday, so all legislative business was fit into three days of schedules and committee meetings as opposed to four, which makes for a whirlwind of subcommittee and standing committee activity.

Here are the most current bills that I am chairing in subcommittees:

SSB 1003 – a bill from the Judiciary Committee regarding paternity in certain actions before the juvenile court

SSB 1007- a bill in Judiciary relating to an added exemption to the real estate transfer tax to deeds that transfer assets to beneficiaries of a trust

SSB 1008 – a bill through the Health & Human Services Committee regarding requirements for prescribing a psychologist with a conditional prescription certificate

SSB 1021- a Commerce bill regarding matters under the purview of the banking division including notices, revised language in the code to be consistent and other.

Once these bills pass out of subcommittees, they will go back to the standing committee that will vote to either advance the legislation to the chamber for debate, or not take further action.

I filed SF 80 which is addresses Across County Titling with regards to titling of vehicles, providing for registration and modifying related fees. This bill will help support counties and provide improved services to all Iowans.

Next week will again be a busy time with legislative business and having the opportunity to interact with the different organizations and constituents. I greatly appreciate all of the emails I am sent in respects to everyone’s opinion of current legislation. I am honored to be your senator as you voice your concerns or questions.

Best Always,

Senator Dave Rowley