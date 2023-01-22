Lori J. Carrillo, age 64 of Lake Mills, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

A funeral for Lori will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills with Pastor Ryan Henkel officiating.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, and will continue one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Burial will take place at Bear Lake Cemetery, rural Albert Lea, Minnesota.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221