Hancock County Board to Appoint Beeken

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to discuss the need to take further steps on a proposed joint project with the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on joint Drainage District 123-113 and on Drainage District #16. The board will hold a teleconference with the Cerro Gordo County Supervisors on the issues.

With the appointment of Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman to a District judgeship, the Hancock County Board will look to their northern neighbor county in Winnebago for help in prosecuting cases. Kelsey Beenken serves as the Winnebago County Attorney but has offered assistance to Hancock County while they search for a new county attorney. The Hancock County Board may appoint Beenken as the temporary County Attorney to serve in the interim.

The supervisors will then consider setting date and time for public hearing on Hancock County’s proposed property tax levy for FY2023-2024. No specific date has yet been released to do so.