Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Farm Bill and Touring the District

In this week’s roundup: My 36 County Tour, my new bill to help alleviate supply-chain bottlenecks, and speaking with Unity Christian seniors. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page.

TALKING THE FARM BILL IN STORM LAKE

As the breadbasket to our country and the world, Iowa farmers and producers deserve a strong Farm Bill. That’s why I stopped in Storm Lake to meet with our agricultural community to listen to their priorities and hear their thoughts.

In my new role on the House Ways and Means Committee, I am well positioned to protect crop insurance, open foreign markets, defend like-kind exchange and step-up in basis, and ease WOTUS regulations.

MY MEETING WITH THE SIOUX CENTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Earlier this week, during my 36 County Tour , I spoke to the Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce. We covered our work to strengthen the economy, support our small businesses, pass a strong Farm Bill that benefits Iowa, and grow our workforce in rural Iowa.

MY TOUR OF STENSLAND DAIRY On Wednesday, I continued my 36 County Tour at Stensland Dairy outside Larchwood to discuss economic development in Lyon County. They produce 65 flavors of ice cream, 4 different types of cheese, and plenty of milk. I’m proud to represent 4th district dairy farmers and their families in Congress.

MY DISCUSSION WITH THE COUNCIL BLUFFS AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE On Tuesday, I wrapped up my day meeting with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. We discussed the Farm Bill, affordable housing tax credits, fair trade agreements, and hospital reimbursement rates for Medicare and Medicaid. I’ll continue to be a strong voice for our business community in Iowa.

MY NEW BILL TO ADDRESS TRUCKER SHORTAGES AND SUPPLY-CHAIN BOTTLENECKS From food and fuel to furniture and fertilizer, Iowa truckers work overtime to keep our shelves stocked and our supply chains moving. However, federal overregulation has exacerbated trucker shortages and prevented household goods that our families rely on from reaching market. I’m proud to help introduce commonsense legislation with my colleague Rep. Brian Mast of Florida to eliminate bureaucratic red tape, streamline our supply chains, and keep more qualified, safe drivers on the road and on the job.

MY VISIT TO UNITY CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL On Monday, I spoke to seniors at Unity Christian High School in Orange City. My faith guides my work in Congress, and as I told them, we must all use the unique gifts God has given us to further His Kingdom.

ONE MORE THING: STAY SAFE IN WINTER STORMS As an impactful winter storm moved through our region, many saw large snow totals with some areas recording up to 10 inches. Strong winds caused hazardous driving conditions and reduced visibility across the state. Stay safe as you travel this winter!