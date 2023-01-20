Lois M. Holst, age 88, of Forest City, died on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City.

A funeral service for Lois will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark St. in Forest City, with Pastor Rod Hopp and Pastoral Intern Elizabeth Carr officiating.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 23, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark St., Forest City, IA 50436; to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 www.macular.org; or to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 www.diabetes.org.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221