High school soccer coach charged with sexual exploitation of a student

According to court documents, 26-year-old Ismael Torres Rodríguez of Hampton has been charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Torres Rodríguez, the now former head girls’ soccer coach at Hampton-Dumont-CAL and high school paraeducator, is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female student in December 2022.

Torres Rodríguez was booked into the Hardin County jail yesterday because Franklin County doesn’t have jail services. As of 8:30 AM Thursday, Torres Rodríguez was still in the custody of Hardin County in Eldora.

Torres Rodríguez is charged with a Class D Felony. Under Iowa Code, a Class D Felony, if found guilty, is punishable by up to five years in prison, though also under Iowa Code, a person proven guilty of the above charge could receive a special sentence under section 903b.2 of 10 years and subject to Sex Offender Registry under chapter 692A.

The Hampton-Dumont School Board of Education voted to accept Torres Rodríguez’s resignation at a special meeting on January 9.

No booking photo of Torres Rodríguez was available due to a camera issue at the Hardin County facility.